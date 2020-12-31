Locust Grove teenager Daison Pursley looking for some Golden Drillers at Tulsa Shootout

Following a successful rookie season racing midgets for eight-time Chili Bowl Midget Nationals champion owner Keith Kunz, 16-year old Daison Pursley of Locust Grove is returning to his roots this weekend at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout.
Pursley, who started racing micros at an early age, was focused on driving midgets when Kunz decided he wanted to some build some micros for the Tulsa Shootout and approached Pursley about driving them.
“It really started with him.” Pursley said of Kunz. “He wanted to do it and venture into the micro stuff. All his drivers right now started out in micros. Micro drivers seem to grow faster.
“I guess I am fortunate enough to be in a Keith Kunz car in this building where he has dominated 20 years. It is pretty cool and puts a lot of pressure on me.”
Pursley has previous experience at the shootout. Last year he finished second in stock non-win and fourth in outlaw non-wing.
“We have been pretty good here in the Expo the last couple of years,” he said. “I feel like it would be cool to race in one of Keith’s cars for the first time at the shootout.”
Entered in four classes, Pursley is off to a good start after day one picking up a win, two second place finishes and a third in heat racing action
“I feel like we have the combination to bring home a couple of (Golden) Drillers, not just one,” Pursley said.
“I’ve never driven anything like this in a micro. Anything he (Kunz) puts his hands on is going to be fast and as a driver you have to know that so you can get your focus.”
The shootout is only Pursley’s second time in the new cars. His first outing was last month at a race Kunz put on in North Carolina.
“We ran Keith’s race in Millbridge, North Carolina and was running third and blew a tire,” Pursley recalled. “We were fast there so we held our heads high even though you want to win. It was a good starting point as it was his first race working on a macros and my first time to get back in a Sawyer (chassis) and figure things out.”
Following the shootout Pursley will enter his first Chili Bowl (Jan. 11-16) driving one of ten cars that Kunz will enter.
“This will be my first year at the Chili Bowl and that is pretty exciting,” said Pursley who finished fifth in POWRi National points and sixth in USAC in his rookie season. “To come here and work with Keith and all the guys on the micro stuff with get me ready for the atmosphere. This (Chili Bowl) is a race I have looked up to.”
After the Chili Bowl Pursley will be looking to improve on his rookie season.
“We will be back on the midget trail for Keith this summer and looking to pick up a championship and my first USAC win,” he said.