Locust Grove teenager Daison Pursley looking for some Golden Drillers at Tulsa Shootout

“I feel like we have the combination to bring home a couple of (Golden) Drillers, not just one,” Pursley said.

“I’ve never driven anything like this in a micro. Anything he (Kunz) puts his hands on is going to be fast and as a driver you have to know that so you can get your focus.”

The shootout is only Pursley’s second time in the new cars. His first outing was last month at a race Kunz put on in North Carolina.

“We ran Keith’s race in Millbridge, North Carolina and was running third and blew a tire,” Pursley recalled. “We were fast there so we held our heads high even though you want to win. It was a good starting point as it was his first race working on a macros and my first time to get back in a Sawyer (chassis) and figure things out.”

Following the shootout Pursley will enter his first Chili Bowl (Jan. 11-16) driving one of ten cars that Kunz will enter.

“This will be my first year at the Chili Bowl and that is pretty exciting,” said Pursley who finished fifth in POWRi National points and sixth in USAC in his rookie season. “To come here and work with Keith and all the guys on the micro stuff with get me ready for the atmosphere. This (Chili Bowl) is a race I have looked up to.”