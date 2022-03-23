Watch Now: Edwin Evers fishes his way to the top on Day 1 of the 2022 Redcrest Championship

The local champ seized the early lead Wednesday on Day 1 of the Major League Fishing 2022 Redcrest Championship at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees.

Talala pro Edwin Evers, the only angler in the world to already own a Redcrest title, from 2019, and a Bassmaster Classic title, earned on Grand Lake in 2016, hit the fish so well he essentially finished two days' work in one.

It’s all but certain he already has caught enough fish to be among those left after Thursday’s Top 20 elimination round. That assures him a position in one of the knockout rounds on Friday or Saturday, when scores are zeroed and anglers face off in groups of 10.

The ability to relax, at least a little, and explore and scout on Thursday could give him an extra edge on the competition.

“I’m really happy with the day today,” Evers said. “My work’s done; I just need to catch a couple tomorrow and then work on it in the knockout round. It all just came together so, great plan.”

On a frigid, cloudy, occasionally misty day when temperatures started in the mid-30s and climbed only into the mid-40s with a wicked wind at times, the fish were more willing that some anglers had expected.

“That feels good guys, feels good, I got all them bricks off my shoulders,” Evers said after he landed and released his first two fish of the day before 8:30 a.m.

Through the day, he swapped the lead position with Dayton, Tennessee, angler Michael Neal, but with a 4-pound, 11-ounce fish caught in the last half hour of fishing, Evers wrapped up with 13 fish for a total of 39-11, over Neal’s 12 fish and his total of exactly 35 pounds.

It was a jerkbait vs. crankbaits tournament at the top of the field. The jerkbaits worked for Evers in 10 to 15 feet of water near structures, and Neal used crankbaits fished along rocky areas 6 to 10 feet deep near drop-offs to deeper water.

Most anglers used a variety of those two baits, although eighth-place angler Takhiro Omori of Japan used the same spinnerbait all day. He caught only six fish, but all were of good size, and he predicted that the spinner will become more effective in days to come.

Evers put on a clinic using Lowrance ActiveTarget forward-looking sonar to spot fish to deliver his baits on target out to 80 feet. He said it was the “game-changer.”

Viewers of the Major League Fishing livestream watched the blips on his sonar screen showing the fish, brush piles and baits as he turned the sonar transponder, mounted on a turret.

“Come on up here and eat it!” Evers said, talking to the screen. “Come get it, fish.”

The field heads into the second day with Evers and Neal almost assured of a Top 20 finish even if they catch nothing.

How a broad, middle-of-the-pack field — with only about 15 pounds and counts of three to six first separating the top 10 from the bottom 10 — will sort out above the 20th-place cutoff is anyone’s guess.

Harrison, Tennessee, angler Jacob Wheeler, in third place, demonstrated just how a power swing happens Wednesday. It took him just two hours to catapult from 30th place to third with seven catches, thanks in part to the largest bass of the day, a 6-10 largemouth that looked like she had swallowed a football.

“Fat! Healthy! Gosh dang! Gosh dang!” Wheeler exclaimed as he admired the fish after it was weighed and before he released her back into the water.

Among those in the middle of the pack are an all-time great and no stranger to Grand Lake, Kevin VanDam of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and a local who cut his pro-angling teeth on Grand, James Elam of Tulsa. VanDam is in 21st place with five fish and a weight of 13-13, and Elam sits in 23rd with four fish and 12-10.

Two inches of rain early this week put Elam off to a rocky start, and he finished the first of three two-hour competition periods at zero. He caught fish, but they did not meet the 2-pound minimum to be scorable and the water was more turbid than he expected, he said.

“It had current and flow, but it had risen and it was almost too much. It had no clarity to it at all,” he said.

Elam and others said Redcrest will be a tournament of adjustments as the weather warms, however slightly, the sun comes out and the water begins to clear up.

“It’s important here because the whole lake is so good,” Elam said. “You need to know all the middle, shallow and deep spots, and once something clicks and you have patterns you can go and run all that stuff. That’s one of the tricks to fishing here.”

Another Okie, Blanchard angler Zack Birge, sits in 11th place and, according to MLF reporters, was fishing according to his plan, riding the middle of the pack through the Thursday cutoff and saving his best fishing holes for the weekend knockout rounds.

Photos: Highlights from Day 1 of the Major League Fishing 2022 Redcrest Championship at Grand Lake

Redcrest qualifying, Day 1 results Angler, Hometown, Weight (Fish) 1. Edwin Evers, Talala, 39 pounds, 11 ounces (13) 2. Michael Neal, Dayton, Tenn. 35-10 (12) 3. Jacob Wheeler, Harrison, Tenn. 29-14 (9) 4. Scott Suggs, Harrison, Ark 27-12 (9) 5. Brandon Coulter, Knoxville, Tenn. 27-02 (9) 6. Bobby Lane, Lakeland, Fla. 26-12 (8) 7. Bryan Thrift, Shelby, N.C. 24-14 (9) 8. Takahiro Omori, Tokyo, Japan 21-03 (6) 9. Fletcher Shryock of Guntersville, Ala. 20-15 (6) 10. Bradley Roy, Lancaster, Ky. 20-04 (7) 11. Zack Birge, Blanchard, 19-09 (7) 12. David Dudley, Lynchburg, Va. 18-06 (7) 13. Greg Vinson, Wetumpka, Ala. 17-12 (5) 14. Dustin Connell, Clanton, Ala. 16-06 (6) 15. Luke Clausen, Spokane, Wash. 16-06 (5) 16. Brent Chapman, Lake Quivira, Kan. 16-00 (5) 17. Andy Morgan, Dayton, Tenn 15-08 (5) 18. Casey Ashley, Donalds, S.C. 14-15 (4) 19. Jeff Sprague, Point, Texas 14-06 (4) 20. Jesse Wiggins, Addison, Ala. 14-05 (5) 21. Kevin VanDam, Kalamazoo, Mich. 13-13 (5) 22. Mark Rose, Wynne, Ark. 12-10 (5) 23. James Elam, Tulsa, 12-10 (4) 24. Skeet Reese, Auburn, Calif. 12-10 (4) 25. Josh Bertrand, Queen Creek, Ariz. 12-09 (3) 26. Alton Jones, Lorena, Texas 12-08 (4) 27. Ott DeFoe, Blaine, Tenn. 12-06 (4) 28. Stephen Browning, Hot Springs, Ark. 11-12 (3) 29. John Cox, DeBary, Fla. 11-12 (3) 30. Andy Montgomery, Blacksburg, S.C. 11-03 (4) 31. Adrian Avena, Vineland, N.J. 10-09 (5) 32. Wesley Strader, Spring City, Tenn. 10-09 (3) 33. Gerald Spohrer, Gonzales, La. 10-03 (3) 34. Jordan Lee, Cullman, Ala. 9-00 (3) 35. Alton Jones Jr., Waco, Texas 8-13 (3) 36. Mark Davis, Mount Ida, Ark. 8-12 (3) 37. Shinichi Fukae, Osaka, Japan 8-00 (3) 38. Anthony Gagliardi, Prosperity, S.C. 7-13 (3) 39. Brent Ehrler, Redlands, Calif. 7-10 (3) 40. Russ Lane, Prattville, Ala. 5-03 (2) 41. Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Ala. 4-10 (2) Day Two, anglers take off in order 41 to 1 MLF REDCREST AND OUTDOOR SPORTS EXPO TODAY (41 anglers) 6:45 a.m.: General Tire Take-Off Ceremonies, Wolf Creek Boat Ramp 7:30 a.m.: Anglers depart 7:45 a.m.: Live Stream Starts at MajorLeagueFishing.com and MyOutdoorTV 8-10:30 a.m.: Competition Period 1 10:45 a.m.–1:15 p.m.: Competition Period 2 1:30-4 p.m.: Competition Period 3 4–4:30 p.m.: General Tire Takeout Show Live Stream FRIDAY (10 anglers) 6:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Competition schedule and Live Stream coverage continues 10 a.m.: Doors open at Outdoor Sports Expo at SageNet Center, Expo Square 4:30 p.m.: Blane Howard Concert at Mossy Oak Music State at SageNet Center 5:45 p.m.: Anglers arrive via helicopter at SageNet Center 6 p.m.: General Tire Post Game Show on Main Stage at SageNet Center SATURDAY (10 anglers) 6:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Competition schedule and Live Stream coverage continues 10 a.m.: Doors open at Outdoor Sports Expo at SageNet Center, Expo Square 4:30 p.m.: Blane Howard Concert at Mossy Oak Music State at SageNet Center 5:45 p.m.: Anglers arrive via helicopter at SageNet Center 6 p.m.: General Tire Post Game Show on Main Stage at SageNet Center SUNDAY (10-angler finale) 6:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Competition schedule and Live Stream coverage continues 10 a.m.: Doors open at Outdoor Sports Expo at SageNet Center, Expo Square 4:30 p.m.: Clayton Anderson Concert at Mossy Oak Music State at SageNet Center 5:45 p.m.: Anglers arrive via helicopter at SageNet Center 6 p.m.: General Tire Post Game Show on Main Stage at SageNet Center with championship trophy awarded 7 p.m.: Toyota Tundra Giveaway on Main State at SageNet Center