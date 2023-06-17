A roughing-the-passer call with two seconds left kept the Tulsa Oilers from having a chance to win with a Hail Mary pass or field goal on the final play Saturday night.

Vicious boos directed at the Indoor Football League officials followed as the Sioux Falls Storm left the BOK Center with a 35-34 victory that handed the Oilers their eighth consecutive loss. It was the fourth consecutive one-possession loss for the Oilers (1-11).

Oilers head coach Marvin Jones was disappointed the penalty kept his players from getting a chance for their first home win.

“They played hard and we had an opportunity to win the game,” Jones said.

Tulsa is 0-6 at home and the last five have been by eight points or less.

The Oilers' latest loss also was the result of some self-inflicted wounds as the committed five turnovers and eight penalties. Oilers quarterback Andre Sale rushed for two TDs and completed 17-of-32 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown, but also threw three interceptions.

“It’s a tough loss all the way around,” Jones said. “It’s hard winning games with (five) turnovers. It’s just hard. It’s hard as it is to win. But to do it that way – plus we had some penalties at inopportune times – all that stuff adds up. At the end of close games, that’s the difference.”

It was a slow start for the Oilers, who faced an early 13-0 deficit. After the Storm’s opening drive touchdown, Sale threw an interception on his first pass that eventually resulted in Xavier Jackson's second TD run.

The Oilers quickly responded with two consecutive scoring drives for a 14-13 lead less than a minute into the second quarter. Both teams proceeded to exchange touchdowns for the remainder of the first half as the Storm took a 21-20 lead into halftime.

A 42-yard interception return by Storm defensive back Byron Edwards increased Sioux Falls’ lead to 27-20 early in the third quarter. The Oilers answered on the ensuing drive with a rushing touchdown to tie the game at 27.

With momentum on the Oilers’ side, the Storm (6-5) slowed the pace down as it capped off a seven-minute, 10-play drive with Jackson's third rushing TD of the night to finish the third quarter. After a successful two-point conversion, the Storm had a lead it wouldn't surrender for the remainder of the game.

The Oilers gave up a season-high 122 rushing yards while they could only generate 19.

Jackson had 48 yards on 17 carries. Storm QB Lorenzo Brown had 16 rushes for 56 on 16 carries. He also connected on 10-of-22 passes for 105 yards and a TD.

“We just didn't control the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball,” Jones said about the Storm’s rushing attack.

Running back Dalton James, in his Oilers debut, had a pair of rushing TDs.

With just three games left in their season, the Oilers will seek to finish their second year on a high note, as they travel on the road to play the 8-3 Massachusetts Pirates at 6:05 p.m. (CDT) next Saturday.

“We've got to continue to fight,” Jones said. “Games got to be played. We still have an opportunity to win a couple of games. We've got two out of three at home still. Still got good teams we got to play.”

STORM 35, OILERS 34

Sioux Falls;13;8;14;0;–;35

Tulsa;7;13;7;7;–;34

First Quarter

S: Jackson 1 run (Gauna kick)

S: Jackson 3 run (conversion failed)

T: Sale 1 run (Leventritt kick)

Second Quarter

T: Crockett 7 pass from Sale (Leventritt kick)

S: Hudson 19 pass from Brown (conversion good)

T: Sale 1 run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

S: Edwards 42 interception return (conversion failed)

T: James 1 run (Leventritt kick)

S: Jackson 2 run (conversion good)

Fourth Quarter

T: James 5 run (Leventritt kick)

