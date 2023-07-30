CLAREMORE -- Tulsa Athletic will host the National Premier Soccer League championship game for the first time in club history next weekend after routing Crossfire Red 4-0 on Saturday night in the semifinals at Rogers State's Soldier Field.

Second-seeded Tulsa's opponent will be fourth-seeded Apotheos FC of Kennesaw, Georgia, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Apotheos defeated top-seeded West Chester United SC 3-1.

Tulsa Athletic, the 2021 runner-up, is in the title match for the second time in three years.

Luis Flores was the semifinal standout with three goals against Crossfire Red, which is from Seattle. Bryson Reed was the Athletic's goalkeeper for the first 89 minutes before Ryder Claborn finished the team's sixth shutout of the season in 15 games.

Flores opened the scoring in the 39th minute on a 20-yard shot, set up by Roman Torres. Vini Oliveira converted a penalty kick during stoppage time to give Tulsa a 2-0 lead and a man advantage going into halftime.

Oliveira's PK came after Abou Diallo was fouled in the box by Michael Gallagher, who received a red card for his second caution of the match.

Flores added goals in the 55th and 75th minutes. He has eight goals in five playoff games and 10 overall.

Tulsa's backline of Joe Ruiz, Vitor Antelo, Chris Taylor and Joe Quashie helped produce the shutout.

TULSA ATHLETIC 4, CROSSFIRE RED 0

Crossfire Red;0;0;--;0

Tulsa Athletic;2;2;--;4

Goals: Tulsa -- Flores (Torres) 39', Oliveira (PK) 45+3', Flores 55', Flores 75'.

