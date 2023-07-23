Aaron Ugbah's overtime goal in the 109th minute lifted Tulsa Athletic past Steel City FC 2-1 in the NPSL's Midwest Region final Saturday night at Indianola Football Field at Indianola, Iowa.

Tulsa Athletic advances to host Seattle's Crossfire Redmond in the NPSL semifinals at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday.

Ugbah, who also scored in Friday's region semifinal win, beat Steel City with a curling 23-yard shot.

Tulsa opened the scoring midway through the first half on Abou Diallo's goal, set up by Luis Flores. Diallo also scored in Friday's game.

Steel City tied the game on Bryan Akongo's goal in the 84th minute.

This will be Tulsa Athletic's third consecutive appearance in NPSL semifinals.

TULSA ATHLETIC 2, STEEL CITY 1

Tulsa;1;0;0;1--;2

Steel City;0;1;0;0;--;1

Goals -- Tulsa, Diallo 27', Ugbah 109'; Steel City: Akongo 84'.

