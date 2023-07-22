Tulsa Athletic took a four-goal lead and held on for a 4-3 victory over host Des Moines United FC on Friday night to advance to the NPSL Midwest Region Finals at Indianola, Iowa.

The No. 3 seed Athletic will meet top-seeded Steel City FC at 7 p.m. Saturday at Indianola Football Field. The game will be streamed on Eleven Sports. Steel City advanced in a penalty kick shootout over No. 4 seed Med City 0-0 (6-5).

Four Athletic players scored in the first 57 minutes. Des Moines tallied three goals in a span of six minutes to cut the score to 4-3 with 14 minutes remaining, but Tulsa Athletic held on for the win.

In the 14th minute, Tulsa's Luis Flores opened the scoring on a free kick. It was his fifh goal of the playoffs. Aaron Ugbah increased the lead to 2-0 in the 38th minute.

Early in the second half, Tulsa Athletic continued to control the game. The green and yellow added two second half goals by Abou Diallo and Rio Mello in about two minutes of action.

The official watch party in Tulsa For Saturday's match will be at Heirloom Rustic Ales at 7 p.m. All ages are invited and outside food is allowed. This will be Tulsa Athletic's fourth consecutive appearance in the regional finals and first berth in the Midwest Region Finals. The three previous times making the regional finals occurred in the South Region. This is Tulsa Athletic’s first season in the Midwest Region.

Tulsa Athletic captured the regional championship in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022. This is Tulsa Athletic’s fifth regional final in the club's 10 seasons.

TULSA ATHLETIC 4, DES MOINES UNITED 3

Tulsa;2;2;-;4

Des Moines;0;3;--;3

Goals -- Tulsa, Flores 14', Ugbah 39', Diallo 54' Mello 57; Des Moines: Malaguez 70', Borges 75', Arnoud 76.

