For most of the season's first two months, the Tulsa Drillers have rolled through their Texas League opposition — with the notable exception of the Arkansas Travelers.

On Wednesday afternoon, Arkansas scored seven runs in the 11th inning en route to a 15-9 victory over the Drillers before 6,054 fans at ONEOK Field.

Isiah Gilliam, grandson of Dodgers legend Jim Gilliam, went 4-for-6 and for the second day in a row had a homer and four RBIs to help power Arkansas. Logan Warmoth had two homers and four RBIs for the Travelers.

Arkansas (34-19), after winning the first two of the key six-game series, moved within one of Tulsa (35-18) with 16 games remaining in the North Division's first-half race.

Tulsa is 2-6 against the Travelers this season and 33-12 against the rest of the league.

The Travelers' extra-inning salvo gave them 15 runs in consecutive games against the Drillers, who tried to bounce back from a 15-0 loss Tuesday. Tulsa entered the series leading the minors with a 2.80 ERA.

"A solid grind by the guys," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "We didn't do enough offensively. We had our chances but just couldn't get a big hit. Give credit to them (the Travelers)."

In the see-saw showdown that saw Tulsa overcome a pair of deficits, the Drillers missed two good late scoring chances that could've won the game.

In the eighth, the Drillers stranded a runner at second when Austin Gauthier was robbed of a hit by second baseman Patrick Frick. After Arkansas scored a run in the 10th, Tulsa answered with Yusniel Diaz's tying RBI single. But the Drillers left runners at the corners when Isaiah Campbell (5-0) struck out pinch-hitter Kody Hoese.

Those late misses set up Arkansas' big outburst in the 11th off Braydon Fisher (3-1), who entered with a 1.33 ERA.

Jonatan Clase gave the Travelers a 10-8 lead with a two-run homer and Warmoth followed with his second homer of the sunny hot afternoon. Gilliam added a RBI single and Matt Scheffler belted a three-run homer.

Drillers starter Nick Nastrini's ninth and 84th pitches of the game were socked for two-run homers, by Warmoth and Robbie Tenerowicz, respectively, but the 75 in between shut down the Travelers.

"I thought Nastrini was really good after the first inning," Hennessey said. "It shows his character, he made a real quick in-game adjustment, but we just came up short today."

Nastrini left trailing 6-4 after Tenerowicz's blast in the fifth, but the Drillers rallied with three runs in the bottom of the inning, sparked by Austin Gauthier's homer, to move back ahead 7-6. Warmoth, however, lined a tying two-out RBI double in the sixth and Tulsa was headed to extra innings for the seventh time this season, suffering only its second post-regulation loss.

"Just told the guys in the clubhouse, it was a good fight, we're still up a game, we have the best record in the league," Hennessey said. "We'll fight 'em tomorrow and get after it again."

TRAVELERS 15, DRILLERS 9 (11 innings)

Arkansas;300;031;000;17—;15;12;1

Tulsa;300;130;000;11—;9;13;2

Mercedes, Kuhn (5), Benitez (6), Sweet (8), Campbell (10), Adcock (11) and Scheffler; Nastrini, Casparius (5), Leasure (8), Sublette (9), Fisher (11) and Taylor. W: Campbell (5-0). L: Fisher (3-1). HR: Arkansas, Warmoth 2 (5), Clase (8), Gilliam (8), Tenerowicz (10), Scheffler (1); Tulsa, Gauthier (1). RBI: Arkansas, Gilliam 4 (27), Warmoth 4 (26), Scheffler 3 (14), Clase 2 (22), Tenerowicz 2 (44). Tulsa, Diaz 3 (12), Gauthier (3), Taylor (10), Vargas (39), Vivas (24). E: Arkansas, Warmoth (6); Tulsa, Leonard (6), Vargas (5). DP: Arkansas 3. LOB: Arkansas 8, Tulsa 8. T: 3:28. A: 6,054.

Tuesday

TRAVELERS 15, DRILLERS 0

Arkansas;000;000;000;—;15;11;2

Tulsa;000;000;000;—;0;5;2

Hancock, Kober (7), Parisi (8) and Anchia; Frasso, Knowles (3), Hurt (4), Gowdy (7), Gamboa (7) and Cartaya. W: Hancock (6-2). L: Frasso (1-2). HR: Arkansas, Clase (7), Gilliam (7). RBI: Arkansas, Clase 5 (20), Gilliam 4 (23), Perez 3 (36), Packard 2 (32), Unroe (16). E: Tulsa, Leonard (5), Lewis (8). DP: Arkansas 2. LOB: Arkansas 10, Tulsa 5. T: 2:50. A: 3,669.

