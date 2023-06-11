Arkansas Travelers right-hander Emerson Hancock has pitched seven times against the Tulsa Drillers during the past 12 months.

Hancock, the sixth overall pick by the Seattle Mariners in the 2020 draft, has been impressive in the last six of those starts, including on Sunday afternoon as he allowed one run in six innings to lead the Travelers past the Drillers 7-4 at ONEOK Field.

It was a clutch effort by Hancock as the Travelers (36-21) cut Tulsa’s lead to one game in the Texas League’s North Division with 12 left in the first-half race. Arkansas took the series, 4-2, after losing the previous two nights.

Hancock (7-2), who leads the TL in wins, scattered five hits, walked two and struck out six. In three starts against Tulsa this season, he is 3-0 with one run allowed in 17 innings. His overall record versus the Drillers is 4-1.

So what has made Hancock so tough for the Drillers (37-20)?

“He hits his spots against us,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He is a good pitcher. Against us he’s been nails and we just have problems with him. He executes his pitches.

“We had him on the ropes in the first inning, he wasn’t sharp that first inning, but credit to him we only got one run, and then he settled in after that and just dialed it in.”

In the first, Hancock issued a leadoff walk to Austin Gauthier and gave up a single to Jorbit Vivas. After Jose Ramos struck out, Imanol Vargas lined a RBI single for a 1-0 lead, but Hancock retired the next two hitters and faced only one batter over the minimum for the rest of his outing.

Tulsa starter Kyle Hurt also was impressive as he allowed only one run — on Riley Unroe’s homer — and three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts over four innings. Hurt filled in for scheduled starter Nick Frasso, who was scratched due to illness.

But the Drillers’ bullpen struggled after inheriting a 1-1 game. Robert Perez Jr. snapped the tie with a sixth-inning homer off Ryan Sublette (1-2). The Travelers added two more runs in the sixth on two hits off John Rooney and were helped by two Drillers errors.

Arkansas scored three in the seventh off Kevin Gowdy. The first scored on Connor Hoover’s pop-fly single that should have been caught and the next two came home on Jake Anchia’s double for a 7-1 advantage.

Eddys Leonard socked a towering three-run homer over the left-center wall in the ninth, but former University of Arkansas pitcher Isaiah Campbell retired the next three Tulsa batters to close out the game.

“We didn’t play good enough to win,” Hennessey said. “We gave them extra outs, didn’t get a guy in from third base early in the game. I liked scoring three in the ninth, we didn’t give up, but it just wasn’t our day.”

The Drillers are off Monday and start a six-game series Tuesday night at Springfield.

TRAVELERS 7, DRILLERS 4

Arkansas;001;003;300;—;7;9;0

Tulsa;100;000;003;—;4;10;2

Hancock, Sweet (7), Kuhn (8), Campbell (9) and Anchia; Hurt, Sublettes (5), Rooney (6), Gowdy (7), Pilarski (8) and Taylor. W: Hancock (7-2). L: Sublette (1-2). HR: Arkansas, Unroe (3), Perez (9); Tulsa, Leonard (7). RBI: Arkansas, Anchia 3 (10), Unroe 2 (18), Perez (40), Hoover (12); Tulsa, Leonard 3 (27), Vargas (40). E: Tulsa, Stowers (1), Vargas (6). DP: Arkansas 1. LOB: Arkansas 9, Tulsa 6. T: 2:39. A: 4,015.

Saturday

DRILLERS 11, TRAVELERS 2

Arkansas;000;020;000;—;2;5;1

Tulsa;120;401;03x;—;11;16;0

Lindow, Benitez (6), Onyshko (7) and Scheffler; Knack, Harris (8) and Cartaya. W: Knack (2-0). L: Lindow (0-2). HR: Arkansas, Perez (8); Tulsa, Ramos (12), Cartaya (8). RBI: Arkansas, Perez 2 (39); Tulsa, Ramos 3 (33), Vivas 2 (27), Cartaya 2 (27), Gautheir (6), Hoese (11), Stowers (6). E: Arkansas, Hoover (2). LOB: Arkansas 2, Tulsa 10. T: 2:20. A: 6,527.

<&rule>







