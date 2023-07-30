Daniel Allen Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Daniel Allen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Juan Apodaca was astounded.

The Tulsa Drillers interim manager entered the home clubhouse at ONEOK Field on Saturday morning to see a herd of players huddled and conversing among one another, with Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect Diego Cartaya entrenched in the center of it.

None of the players seemed to have a cheerful tone of voice. All positivity felt absent for the Tulsa players, losers of 29 of their past 43 contests heading into Saturday.

“Today is a new day,” Apodaca recalled Cartaya shouting out of bluntness.

“I could tell they were tired of the (amount of) losing they’ve experienced the last two weeks,” Apodaca said. “I think that was a big moment for them.

“Taking initiative to hold a meeting like that says a lot about (a team).”

Apodaca admitted to holding significant concern heading into the fifth of a six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals, a slate in which Tulsa had dropped three games in a row by a combined margin of 13 runs.

On Saturday night, those concerns were put to a temporary rest with Cartaya's two-run homer leading to a 4-3 Drillers comeback win.

“It’s been a very, very tough week for us before tonight,” Apodaca said. “We’ve (been) trying to put things together to get a win. Finally, we got a good game out (of our players) and we got a win tonight.”

Still, through 6 ½ innings, Saturday’s contest emulated that of Tulsa’s past three games as the Cardinals led 2-0.

Springfield starting pitcher, left-hander Alex Cornwell held them to just three baserunners and two hits in that span.

However, a productive four-inning, six-strikeout shutout outing from Dodgers No. 10 prospect, River Ryan kept Tulsa (50-45 overall, 9-17 second half) close.

Jose Ramos led off Tulsa's seventh with a single in between the 5-6 gap, chasing Cornwell. And in came former Drillers reliever Jose Martinez.

The ensuing sequence: fly out to deep center field and Imanol Vargas' double off the left-center field wall, scoring the Drillers’ first run. This set up Cartaya for a key moment.

“I knew I had to get the guys going and keep our momentum going,” Cartaya said. “I was really just trying to get a good pitch to hit and have a good at- bat.”

Cartaya jumped on a hanging 86-mph slider from Martinez, sending it well over the left-field wall for a two-run homer – his 13th of the 2023 season – to give the Drillers the advantage.

The instant Cartaya felt the sweet spot of his wooden bat meet the ball: “I knew it was gone.”

And just like that, the catalyst for Saturday morning's player meeting led the charge for an eventual win.

“It always feels good to hit a home run,” Cartaya said with a laugh. “I just got a good ball to hit and put a good swing on it.

“That one felt very good.”

An RBI double by shortstop Austin Gauthier – who extended his hit streak to five games – plated a fourth run for the Drillers in the frame, giving them a two-run advantage.

The Cardinals (47-48 overall, 13-13 second half) threatened in the top of the ninth, and a fielding error by Gauthier – which likely should have been a game-ending double play – allowed Springfield to inch closer with another run. However, right-handed reliever Braydon Fisher retired the side, bringing a close to the Drillers’ three-game losing streak.

“For us to make a comeback like we did tonight, it’s great,” Apodaca said. “(Hopefully) it’s gonna be great (for us) from now on.”

First pitch for the series finale is set for 1:05 p.m. Sunday with right-hander Kyle Hurt listed as Tulsa’s probable starter on the mound. With a win, the Drillers can split the current six-game series and record consecutive victories for the first time since July 5.

DRILLERS 4, CARDINALS 3

Springfield;000;011;001;—;3;6;0

Tulsa;000;000;40x;—;4;7;3

Cornwell, Martinez (7), Trogrlic-Iverson (7) and Pages; Ryan, Dodson (5), Gowdy (7), Sublette (8), Fisher (9) and Cartaya. W: Gowdy (1-0). L: Martinez (2-2). Save: Fisher (2). HR: Tulsa, Cartaya (13). RBI: Springfield, Lopez (35); Tulsa, Cartaya 2 (41), Vargas (59), Gauthier (23). E: Tulsa, Vivas 2 (12), Gauthier (3). LOB: Springfield 11, Tulsa 4. T: 2:23. A: 5,407.​

