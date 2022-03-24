Tennessee angler moves into lead after Day 2 of the 2022 Redcrest Championship

Oklahoma anglers book-ended the action and demonstrated the strategy at play and the different nature of competition in the Major League Fishing 2022 Redcrest Championship on Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees on Thursday.

Starting the day in the lead with his 39-pound, 11-ounce total from Day 1, Talala pro Edwin Evers landed a 5-pound, 7-ounce fish on Thursday and appeared somewhat disappointed; he declared he was essentially done catching fish a half-hour into his day.

“I wanted to catch this one tomorrow or Sunday, not today,” he said of the big fish.

He weighed the fish and then grabbed pliers, bent the hooks on his Berkeley jerkbaits and said, “the rules don’t say I have to weigh every fish I catch.”

The remainder of the day he fished with three rods, two of them with bent hooks.

Dayton, Tennessee, angler Michael Neal took over the lead that he and Evers had exchanged several times the first day and finished Thursday on top.

“The top of the leaderboard is a great place to be,” Neal said.

Neal hooked eight bass to add 21-13 to his total and come out at the top of the pack with 57-7. Evers followed, catching four fish for 15-13 and saying he purposely never regained the lead. He finished second at 55-08, and right where he wanted to be.

Weights for the Top 20 who survived Thursday are zeroed going into the Friday and Saturday knockout rounds. The 20 are divided into two groups of 10, one to fish Friday with a Top 5 advancing to the Championship Sunday, with the same applying to a group of 10 to fish Saturday.

The only competitive reward for Neal’s top-of-the-heap finish Thursday is that he gets a day off Friday and will fish in Saturday’s knockout round. The second- and third-place anglers will fish Friday, fourth-place was a Saturday spot, and the sort continued down the line.

“I want to fish on Friday,” Evers said.

Joining him on the water Friday will be another Oklahoma angler, Zack Birge, of Blanchard, who said he was biding his time around the 10th-place line on Day 1 and caught enough Thursday to put himself in third place. He and Evers used most of the day to search and scout rather than fish and catch.

Birge wrapped up his fishing with a 4-pounder and told those watching the MLF NOW! live stream that his electronics showed “four or five” more fish in the spot but that he had no need to further disturb his find.

“Maybe I’ll fish this tomorrow,” he said.

Middle-of-the-pack anglers provided the horserace excitement of the competition. Some who were in the Top 10 failed to catch fish and dropped below the 20th-place cutoff. Others were like Jordan Lee of Cullman, Alabama, who started the day in 34th place and ended in fourth.

The real nail-biting focused around the 20th-place cut-off line late in the day, and fans of Tulsa pro James Elam likely will keep their manicurists busy in days to come.

Elam landed a 3-pound fish with just 54 minutes left in competition to move up into 20th place. But as others caught fish he dropped to 22nd place with just 30 minutes to go.

With 18 minutes left he landed a 2-pound 4-ounce largemouth and advanced among a pack of anglers, all within one pound of each other, to advance from 22nd and end the day just above the cut-off line in 19th.

He wrapped up just 8 ounces ahead of 20th-place finisher Scott Suggs of Alexander, Arkansas.

What the stats won’t show is that he was 13 ounces ahead of Mark Rose of Wynne, Arkansas, who caught two fish in the final minutes, but still didn’t make the cutoff because both fish fell just shy of the scoreable minimum of 2 pounds.

Elam repeatedly said the lake was “fishing weird” on Thursday, but ultimately he solved the puzzle.

“I know what’s going on now,” he said.

With Elam landing in 19th, he too will fish on Friday.