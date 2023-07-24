Tuesday/Wednesday

Promotions: T-Town Tuesday — Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is discounted to $9.18. Goodwill Tuesday — Fans can stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth and pick up a reusable bag (while supplies last). Fans who fill their bags with donation items and take them to select area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free flex ticket vouchers for 2023 Drillers games. Bark In the Park Wednesday — Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. There also will be a pregame dog parade on the field. Dogs do not need tickets but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with canine companions must enter the stadium through the Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate. Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted $3 White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate.