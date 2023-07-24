Tuesday/Wednesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Tuesday — Springfield, RHP Wilfredo Pereira (5-5, 4.18 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ben Casparius (0-4, 9.29 ERA). Wednesday — Springfield, RHP Connor Lunn (3-5, 5.23 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Nastrini (5-2, 3.88 ERA).
Season series: Drillers lead 8-4
Promotions: T-Town Tuesday — Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is discounted to $9.18. Goodwill Tuesday — Fans can stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth and pick up a reusable bag (while supplies last). Fans who fill their bags with donation items and take them to select area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free flex ticket vouchers for 2023 Drillers games. Bark In the Park Wednesday — Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. There also will be a pregame dog parade on the field. Dogs do not need tickets but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with canine companions must enter the stadium through the Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate. Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted $3 White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Springfield (Noodlers weekend starts, $2 Thursday)
Driller bits
Coming home: After a 2-7 trip, the Drillers return home for a six-game series that starts Tuesday against Springfield. The Drillers are 29-16 this season at ONEOK Field and 3-12 on the road in the second half.
Naturals gain revenge: In late May, the Drillers swept a six-game series against Northwest Arkansas. Since then, the Naturals are 10-2 against Tulsa, including a 9-8 win in a series finale Sunday in Springdale. Luca Tresh lined a walk-off single in the ninth after Diego Hernandez’s triple. Jose Ramos had his second five-RBI game of the season for the Drillers, who blew a five-run lead.
Hot hitter: Tulsa’s Eddys Leonard has an on-base streak of 23 games, matching Austin Gauthier and Jorbit Vivas for the team’s season high.
Roster moves: The Drillers activated catcher Hamlet Marte on Saturday and placed Carson Taylor on the Injured List.
Anniversary: Monday was the sixth anniversary of Scott Hennessey’s first game as Drillers manager.
SundayNATURALS 9, DRILLERS 8
Tulsa 210 301 010 — 8 12 0
NW Arkansas 200 003 301 — 9 8 1
Hurt, Dodson (6), Knowles (6), Vanasco (7), Leasure (8), Fisher (9) and Cartaya; Parrish, Way (4), Wallace (7), Polanco (8) and Tresh. W: Paulino (1-0). L: Fisher (5-3). HR: Tulsa, Alcantara (1), Ramos (17). T: 2:52. A: 2,546.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World