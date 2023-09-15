Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 6:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Saturday — Corpus Christi, RHP Valente Bellozo (3-3, 6.18 ERA at High-A Asheville); Tulsa, RHP Kendall Williams (2-3, 3.97 ERA); Sunday — Corpus Christi, LHP Julio Robaina (9-6, 3.35 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (3-7, 5.50 ERA)

Season series: Hooks lead 7-3

Promotions: Saturday — Grand Slam Saturday — There will be a Marvel-themed jersey giveaway to the first 1,500 fans. The Drillers will be wearing special Marvel-inspired jerseys, available to fans in a silent auction during the game. Sunday — Fan Appreciate Night — Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets are discounted to $3 each, and every ticket in the seating bowl is only $9.18. Hornsby’s Hangout will be free for kids ages 14 and under. There will be fireworks after the game that is the 2023 season finale.

On deck: Tuesday, April 9 vs. Arkansas (2024 home opener)

Driller bits

Friday’s recap: Ben Casparius combined with three relievers on a two-hitter as the Drillers snapped a 12-game losing streak with an 8-3 victory over Corpus Christi. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey, who has been on a medical leave of absence, returned to the dugout for the first time since early July after receiving treatments for cancer.

Casparius allowed one hit and two runs, walked four and struck out eight over 4 2/3 innings. Tulsa's Kody Hoese went 4-for-5, including his two-run double in the first inning that opened the scoring. Ismael Alcantara went 3-for-5 for Tulsa (64-72, 23-44 second half). Corpus Christi (69-67, 36-31) had won the first three games in the series.

The Drillers' losing streak was the second longest in team history -- four short of when they dropped 16 in a row in 1987.

Roster moves: The Drillers placed infielder Austin Gauthier on the Injured List and received catcher Umar Male from the Los Angeles Dodgers' Arizona rookie team. Gauthier suffered a thumb injury in Thursday's game. Male, 22, is one of the first two players from Uganda jsigned by a major league team and has appeared in only 24 pro games.

Thursday’s recap: Corpus Christi scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning on a two-out, strikeout-passed ball en route to a 4-3 victory over Tulsa.

Odds looked good that the losing streak would end Thursday when the Drillers carried a 3-2 lead into the eighth. Tulsa entered the night 52-3 overall and 27-1 at home when leading through seven innings.

Drillers right-hander Robbie Peto pitched four shutout innings before allowing two runs in the fifth. Alcantara had a RBI single and threw out a runner at the plate from right field. Carson Taylor, who went 2-for-4, was the only Driller with multiple hits.

On the wild side: The Drillers issued six walks Friday, increasing their season total to 656 — six away from the team’s single-season record.

Home attendance: 2023 (66 dates): 345,039; 2022 (final): 357,200.

DRILLERS 8, HOOKS 3

Corpus Christi 000 020 100 — 3 2 2

Tulsa 220 040 00x — 8 15 0

Macuare, Taveras (5), McDonald (8) and Correa; Casparius, Harris (5), Knowles (6), Acosta (8) and Marte. W: Acosta (1-3). L: Macuaree (1-4). HR: Tulsa, Vargas (21), L.Diaz (3), Marte (1). RBI: CC, Melton (13), Dezenzo (41), Daniels (49); Tulsa, Hoese 2 (34), L.Diaz 2 (12), Vargas (89), Marte (7), Lewis (3), Y.Diaz (56). E: CC, Dezenzo (11), Taveras (1). LOB: CC 6, Tulsa 10. T: 2:47. A: 7,345.

HOOKS 4, DRILLERS 3

Corpus Christi 000 020 020 — 4 11 1

Tulsa 000 012 000 — 3 7 0

Gusto, Gomez (5), DePaula (7), Plumlee (9) and Wolforth; Peto, Gowdy (5), Sublette (7), Little (8) and Chalo. W: DePaula (1-0). L: Sublette (2-4). Save: Plumlee (3). HR: CC, Aviles (15). RBI: CC, Wagner (30), Aviles (45), Arias (9); Tulsa, Alcantara (19), Gauthier (34), Y.Diaz (55). E: CC, Dezenzo (10). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: CC 11, Tulsa 10. T: 2:51. A: 3,774.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

