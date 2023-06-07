Every year, Malcolm McCollam is tasked with manufacturing the itinerary for the annual Saint Francis Tulsa Tough.

One of those – admittedly his favorite – is generating a new theme. It’s one of the bevy of tasks compiling the duties of the event’s executive director, who often tries to steer it in the direction of a bicycle race-oriented mold -- but not this year.

“Send it,” according to McCollam, holds a variety of meanings. But one in particular outweighs all others.

Inspiration.

“When you stand at the top of a ramp with a skateboard or a BMX bike, it’s full-on commitment,” McCollam said. “It’s about stopping the talk and starting the do.

“We want to inspire others to stay committed this weekend.”

As the 17th installment of the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough commences Friday at 4:30 p.m. the lingering hope of inspiring those participating in the renowned event fuels McCollum as the day of to the event’s inagural race draws near.

Since 2006, the Tulsa population has increased by approximately 17,400 according to Macrotrends. As a result, the Tulsa Tough has inherited a drastic increase in support, sponsorship and overall participation.

McCollam noted how complexed finding sponsors was the year of the event’s inception. On Tuesday, he read a lengthy list featuring 94 -- 13 of which were first-year sponsors.

“I’m delighted to tell you all we had a very difficult time fitting all of our sponsors on one page,” McCollam. “Seeing this inspires me as I hope it does to (everyone else). It drives me to keep going.”

Cliff Robertson, CEO of the Saint Francis Health System, noted the value an event such as Tulsa Tough provides to the local community. An active participant in the healthcare field, Robertson works daily with the task of ensuring the well-being of a surplus of Tulsans.

2022 was Robertson’s first year to experience the event. Admittedly, his expectations weren’t high in the days prior. He went in with “an open mind” as one who wasn’t particularly fond of bike racing at the time.

The moment of the event’s conclusion, his entire outlook had entirely shifted. Now, he hopes to inspire others to see it as an opportunity and a chance to undergo a healthy lifestyle – even if it’s short-lived.

“Even if we have just one person in our community who decides to get on their bike and start exercising, start riding casually around their neighborhood on a regular basis, that is success,” Robertson said. “What we do as (a healthcare) system is care or folks for have an illness. What we as a health system hope to promote in our partnership with Tulsa Tough is to promote healthy lifestyle choices.”

McCollam remains eager to provide a similar impact on Tulsans to which Robertson experienced last year. He hopes to alter the lives of many, even if it’s as simple as encouraging them to work out on occasion.

The lengthy bicycle races, downtown ambiance, herd of bystanders swarming the tracks and blaring music from various areas adorning the event is all a footnote. Of course, the sporting activities are what compile it; however, its true purpose, according to McCollum, is much deeper.

Perhaps a sense of inspiration will in fact resonate with participants in year 17 -- at least, McCollam hopes so.

“Inspiration could take a lot of different forms,” McCollam said. “Some people might be inspired to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Some might be inspired to relocate and move to another city. Some people might be inspired just to get out of their house.

“The Saint Francis Tulsa Tough changes the outlook on what is possible. We hope we can continue to inspire people and plant the seed and inspire greatness in all of us.”

Friday, June 9:

McNellie’s Blue Dome Criterium

Men Cat III: 4:30 p.m. – 5: 10 p.m.

Masters 40+ A Cats I/II: 5:15 p.m. – 5:55 p.m.

Opening Ceremony: 6:00 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Men Cat I/II: 6:15 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Women Pro I/II: 7:05 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

Men Pro I: 8:20 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10:

FC Tulsa Arts District Criterium

Men Masters 40+ B: 9:30 a.m. – 10:10 a.m.

Men Cat V 35+: 10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Men Cat V U35: 10:50 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.

Women Cat IV/V: 11:25 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.

Women Cat III/Women Masters 40+: 12:00 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

Men Cat IV: 12:45 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.

Juniors III/IV/V: 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Kids Races: 2:05 p.m. - 2:20 p.m.

Men Masters 40+ A I/II/III: 2:25 p.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Men Cat III: 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Men Cat I/II: 4:35 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Women Pro I/II: 5:50 p.m. - 6:50 p.m.

Men Pro I: 7:05 p.m. – 8:25 p.m.

Big Ride Concert Presented By Flywheel: 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, June 11:

McElroy River Parks Criterium

Men Masters 40+ B: 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Men Cat V 35+: 8:35 a.m. – 9:05 a.m.

Men Cat V U35: 9:10 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.

Women Cat IV/V: 9:45 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Women Cat III/Women Masters 40+: 10:20 a.m. - 10:55 a.m.

Men Cat IV: 11:00 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Juniors III/IV/V: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Men Masters 40+ A I/II/III: 12:20 p.m. – 1:05 p.m.

Kids Races: 1:10 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.

Men Cat III: 1:25 p.m. – 2:10 p.m.

Townie: 2:15 p.m.

Men Cat I/II: 2:25 p.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Women Pro I/II: 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Men Pro I: 4:35 p.m. – 5:50 p.m.