Tre Harvey stood in front of a line of adolescents, signing autographs and taking photos when asked.

The Tulsa Oilers linebacker does this after every home football game, regardless of the final outcome. He and wide receiver Joshua Crockett are often the cream of the crop when it comes to these postgame festivities.

But this time, it was of a much greater value. The Oilers concluded a 10-game losing streak in a 56-35 season-finale win over the Quad City Steamwheelers, marking the first home win in franchise history, and Harvey struggled to hold back his emotions.

"Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Harvey said with a smile. “I know that’s as cliché as it gets. But I mean, I know this season didn’t have the end results that we wanted, obviously. But being able to get some momentum heading into (the offseason) is huge.”

In spite of a treacherous two-win campaign in the organization’s inaugural season, a lively crowd at the BOK Center displayed their immense appreciation for their team as the final seconds of Saturday evening’s contest winded down.

From Crockett’s 50-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to put Tulsa (2-13) on the board, to quarterback Andre Sale’s 13-yard strike to wide receiver Jonathan Nance on a dig route – the “dagger” play, according to Sale -- the crowd was immersed for the game’s entirety, in spite of its minimal value around the IFL.

Not to mention, the group had suffered seven one-possession defeats heading into the game. The emotions exerted toward their team could have dwindled enough for a poor showing, and rightfully so, said Crockett. But that wasn’t the case.

“It’s what we’ve been trying to do all season,” Crockett said. “These fans have shown up all year long even with us having a bad year in the results category.

“They deserve it. Tulsa has such a great fan base and I’m happy to contribute to a win in their honor.”

A back-and-forth contest compiled the first half of play. But an opportune moment awaited the Oiler offense in its final seconds.

On fourth-and-goal, his team trailing 29-26, Sale lined up under center in front of the 1-yard line. He called out, "push" to his offensive lineman as running back Dalton James stood just inches behind him. Moments later, James exerted enough force to aid the offensive line in winning a shoving battle with the opposing defensive line, as Sale extended his arms across the goal line for a touchdown as time expired in the first half.

"Yeah, that was the good old 'Bush push' right there," Sale said with a laugh. "I mean, it's just one of those instances where we're just inches away (from the end zone). I just had so much confidence in my offensive line and in myself."

It was a calculated risk taken by coach Marvin Jones and offensive coordinator Steven Purdue. The Oilers were receiving the football to begin the second half of play. A field goal would have tied the contest, while a touchdown gave them the opportunity to attain a double-digit advantage with another on their ensuing possession.

"Oh yeah, we needed a (touchdown) there," said linebacker Jordan Jones. "We score there it's two possessions (of a lead). But I knew if we got it, (Sale) was gonna get us down there and do his thing."

In the end, it paid off.

James concluded the group's inaugural second-half drive, trucking a defender and prancing into the end zone from six yards out to give the Oilers that double-digit lead.

"That felt good," James said. "It felt really good."

Quad City (9-6) scored just once in the second half. A stout performance by the Oiler defense made way for the offense to build a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

And now, a dose of uncertainty looms ahead for many of the Oiler roster members.

A handful have been invited to the XFL-IFL combine, which will take place on Aug. 4 in Henderson, Nevada. For Harvey and Crockett, the 2023 IFL season has been a prime opportunity to play in front of their hometown. But when an opportunity arises, why not make the most of it?

"Football is all a business," Jones said. "I've loved my time in Tulsa. While I don't know what the future holds for me, I've enjoyed every bit of this experience."

And if Saturday's postgame autograph session at the BOK Center was Harvey's last, he said he'll always cherish his memories in a black and gold Oiler uniform, regardless of the final outcome.

"Whatever happens, I'm happy to have been able to put on this black and gold jersey," Harvey said. "It's meant the world to me. It's been so special to be able to play for my city. I honestly can't even put it into words. Everything about this experience has exceeded my expectations beyond measures."

And then Harvey upped the ante.

"But if I'm not playing outdoor (football), you can bet on seeing Tre Harvey in a black and gold uniform in 2024."

Oilers 56, Steamwheelers 35

Quad City;10;19;6;0;--;35;

Tulsa;13;20;14;9;--;56;

First quarter

QC – McGraw 50 return (Allbaugh kick)

TUL – Crockett 50 return (Leventritt kick)

TUL – Nance 26 pass from Sale (Kick failed)

QC – Allbaugh 19 kick

Second quarter

TUL – Crockett 14 pass from Sale (Kick failed)

QC – Simpson 8 run (Allbaugh kick)

QC – Simpson 28 pass from Hilliard (Two-point attempt failed)

TUL – Crockett 7 pass from Sale (Leventritt kick)

QC – Jackson 25 interception return (Kick failed)

TUL – Sale 1 run (Leventritt kick)

Third quarter

TUL – James 6 run (Leventritt kick)

QC – Hilliard 4 run (Two-point attempt failed)

TUL – Sale 2 run (Leventritt kick)

Fourth quarter

TUL – Nance 13 pass from Sale (Leventritt kick)

TUL – Hilliard safety