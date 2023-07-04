Wednesday

Up next: 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Carlos Luna (1-4, 5.02 ERA) Tulsa, RHP Orlando Ortiz (Drillers debut).

Promotions: Fireworks/Stars and Stripes Jersey Auction

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Wichita ($2 Thursday, Academy Sports gift cards giveaway, Holiday Mashup Jersey Auction, Wizard of Oz Night)

Driller bits

Longer start: In Tuesday’s series opener against Wichita, River Ryan snapped a streak of five consecutive games without a Drillers starting pitcher reaching the fifth inning. Ryan had been the last previous starter to pitch five innings. It was Ryan’s third consecutive five-inning start. He allowed three runs on four hits, walked one and struck out five as he threw 51 of 74 pitches for strikes.

Hennessey returns: Drillers manager Scott Hennessey returned to the dugout Tuesday. He is not traveling with the team while undergoing seven weeks of chemotherapy and radiation treatments for Stage 3 curable squamous cell carcinoma. His treatments began last week.

Roster moves: The Drillers placed reliever Jake Pilarski on the Injured List and received pitcher Orlando Ortiz from High-A Great Lakes, where he was 6-1 with a 3.58 ERA.

Swoon continues: The Drillers returned home Tuesday with 10 losses in their last 12 games following Amarillo’s 15-7 and 10-9 doubleheader sweep on Monday. In Game, 1 AJ Vukovich led Amarillo with three homers and seven RBIs. Tulsa starting pitcher Ben Casparius allowed 12 runs in two-plus innings.

In Game 2, Caleb Roberts lined a tiebreaking game slam in the fifth off Ryan Sublette. After scoring three runs in the seventh, Tulsa’s rally fell short as Austin Gauthier grounded into a game-ending double play. The Drillers lost despite scoring in six of the seven innings and getting two homers each from Jorbit Vivas and Carson Taylor.

Amarillo won five of six in the series as Roberts hit five home runs with 10 RBIs while Tim Tawa had four homers with nine RBIs. The Sod Poodles scored 61 runs.

Hot hitter: Tulsa’s Kody Hoese batted .474 (11-for-23) with two homers and seven RBIs in the series at Amarillo. Hoese had an inside-the-park homer in Game 2.

Monday

Game 1

SOD POODLES 15, DRILLERS 7

Tulsa 042 001 0 — 7 11 1

Amarillo 246 300 x—15 15 1

Casparius, Gowdy (3), Harris (5) and Cartaya Olivero, Ogando (6) and Del Castillo. W: Olivero (5-5). L: Casparius (0-3) HR: Tulsa, Vargas (11), Cartaya (11) Amarillo, Vukovich 3 (15), Lawlar (11), Roberts (8). RBI: Tulsa, Gauthier 2 (17), Hoese 2 (15), Vargas (49), Cartaya (34) Amarillo, Vukovich 7 (53), Bliss 2 (47), Beer 2 (22), Roberts 2 (34), Del Castillo (41), Lawlar (33). E: Tulsa, Ramos (4) Amarillo, Vukovich (5). DP: Tulsa 1, Amarillo 1. LOB: Tulsa 3, Amarillo 5. T: 1:54.

Game 2

SOD POODLES 10, DRILLERS 9

Tulsa 211 013 3 — 9 13 0

Amarillo 121 060 x—10 10 1

Frasso, Rooney (3), Sublette (5), Fisher (5) and Taylor Bain, Pope (3), Montes De Oca (5), Vizcaino (7), Green (7) and Centeno. W: Montes De Oca (1-1). L: Sublette (1-3). Save: Green (4). HR: Tulsa, Vivas 2 (10), Taylor 2 (7), Hoese (3) Amarillo, Tawa (12), Roberts (9), Castillo (6). RBI: Tulsa, Vivas 3 (40), Hoese 2 (17), Taylor 2 (18), Diaz (17) Amarillo, Roberts 4 (38), Castillo 2 (25), Tawa (42), Beer (23), Dalesandro (6). E: Amarillo, Tawa (4). DP: Tulsa 1, Amarillo 2. LOB: Tulsa 7, Amarillo 3. T: 2:26. A: 7,588.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World