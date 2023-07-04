Nine years ago, Robert Meachem suited up for his last NFL game.

Since, Meachem has made time to give back to his native community in North Tulsa, most recently assisting with the 2023 Felix Jones Friends and Youth Football Camp, which took place June 30.

Meachem, 38, a former standout wide receiver at Booker T. Washington High School, played college football at Tennessee from 2003-06 where he led the Volunteers in receiving yards. He set Tennessee’s then-single-season program record with 1,298 yards in the 2006 season, resulting in him being drafted in the first round by the New Orleans Saints in the NFL Draft.

He played eight seasons in the NFL with the Saints and then-San Diego Chargers, and one with the Richmond Roughriders of the Arena Pro Football League in 2018. Meachem had his NFL career highs of 45 catches for 722 yards and nine touchdowns in 2009 to help the Saints win the Super Bowl.

In 2017, he was imprisoned for a 30-day period of unpaid child support following a divorce with his ex-wife, Andrea Rhodes in 2015.

Meachem spoke with the Tulsa World, discussing his general reflection of his football career, thoughts on college football's current state with the implementation of NIL and the transfer portal and the state of emotions that come with a homecoming such as his.

Tulsa World: What are some of the positives from having a camp like (the Felix Jones Friends and Youth Camp)?

Robert Meachem: “It’s a blessing, first off, to be able to give back to the Tulsa youth. I mean, we didn’t have this as kids. We didn’t have camps like this as kids where we could prove ourselves. We have to do it all, or most of it on our own. So, the fact that these kids have this (camp) now is an obvious positive. There’s been a couple that I know of who have been through our camp and burst onto the scene in college and then made it to the NFL.

“Felix (Jones) and I have made a pact saying we wouldn’t make kids from North Tulsa pay to attend (the camp). It’s our duty to help these kids. In a way, they (are) kind of depending on us. So, definitely just being able to help these kids grow is the best thing about it.”

TW: Describe your emotional state when you arrived in Tulsa.

Meachem: “I can’t even put it into words to be honest with you. It’s a different feeling. It’s pretty unique, honestly. I mean, it’s different having a homecoming and being from Tulsa. A lot of the folks I grew up around and looked up to (aren’t) here no more. But one of my elementary school teachers is. I saw him here (Friday) morning when we got here. I’ll tell you what being able to see a man like him (who is) that old just go out of his way to reconnect with me, it’s a special feeling man.

“The moment you come back home and see that “Welcome to Tulsa” sign as you (are) driving through town, it’s a different feeling. It hits you hard.”

TW: What led you to Tennessee over the three in-state schools?

Meachem: “Tennessee just stood out. But when it came down to it, I wanted to be away from home. Kids will eventually find this out in life, at least I hope so, but I mean being away from home allows you to grow as a person. It helps you become more independent, something I don’t think our youth really understands today. I tore my meniscus my freshman year at Tennessee. When I look back on it (in hindsight), if I had gone to OU or OSU, I would have had my mother right there with me. She wouldn’t have hesitated to make that drive with my father. Instead, I had to learn how to face adversity, and I did.”

“I really wanted to go to OU, and (Bob Stoops) did a good job of staying on me. But ultimately, I wanted to create my own path and get away from home. Finally, when I stepped out onto those checkered end zones at UT on my visit, it hit me. I felt like I wanted to stop what I was doing and play a game of checkers.”

TW: What do you remember about Tennessee’s game against Arkansas in Fayetteville in 2006 when you and Felix (Jones) squared off?

Meachem: “I just remember Felix cooking us and doing his thing. The crowd was great. The atmosphere was amazing. But we got our butts kicked.

“The special thing about that game though was the fact that two boys from North Tulsa was the star of the show. The more I think about that the more it sinks in. That was a great moment for the North Tulsa community.”

TW: When you reflect on your situation with the law in 2017, what can you take away from it?

Meachem: “Yeah, I made a mistake and I grew. But Felix, did a good job of supporting me. He kept this (camp) going to when I was in my situation.

“One of the biggest things in life people take for granted is the opportunity to learn and grow.”

TW: What do you think of the job Josh Heupel has done (at Tennessee)?

Meachem: “Well, I’ll say this: coach Heupel is gonna win Tennessee a national championship. He (is) bringing a natty to Knoxville, Tennessee.

“He’s a genius offensively. I mean, there’s a reason his offenses at UCF and now with the Vols do what they do. He’s a genius. But most importantly, he knows how to utilize the transfer portal. I’m not real up to date with all that NIL stuff, but I know I hate the transfer portal. He knows his team’s strengths and its weaknesses. He brings guys in (from the portal) accordingly. He also knows how to use guys out of high school, realizing, ‘hey, I don’t know if I’m getting this guy for one, two or three years.’ Kids leave whenever nowadays. He’s done a really good job working around all that.”

TW: In your opinion, should there be any ramifications to the transfer portal? If so, what would you change?

Meachem: “I don’t really know what else they can do. Well, the one-year window rule was brilliant, actually. Now if a kid so happens to get his poor feelings hurt over something so small, he wants to leave. The current rules let them do that. There’s absolutely nothing stopping them. Back then, at least when the rule was still alive, kids would have to think long and hard about it. Usually, they’d stay.

“So, if anything, I’d bring that back for sure.”

TW: What did you take away from your time in the NFL?

Meachem: “So much. I can’t even describe it. It’s a very cool feeling when you step on a professional football field for the first time. I was able to grow as a person and a play so much.

“I think kids should pursue their dreams at all costs. Show grit and determination and things will fall your way.”