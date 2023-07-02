Monday/Tuesday

Up next: 6:05 p.m. Monday, Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, Hodgetown, Amarillo, Texas; 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Monday — Tulsa, RHP River Ryan (1-3, 2.62 ERA); Amarillo, RHP Chad Patrick (3-7, 5.26 ERA); Tuesday — Wichita, RHP Pierson Ohl (1-2, 5.48 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Frasso (1-3, 3.65 ERA).

Season series: Drillers lead 9-3.

Promotions: Tuesday — The Drillers will wear Stars and Stripes caps and jerseys to celebrate the holiday. There will be an auction for the autographed jerseys on Tuesday and Wednesday. After the game, there will be fireworks.

On deck: 6:35 p.m. Wednesday vs. Wichita (Fireworks)

Driller bits

Out of pitchers: For the second time in three games, Tulsa’s starting pitcher didn’t make it out of the first inning and that led to a worn-out bullpen blowing a six-run lead Saturday night in a 12-10 loss at Amarillo. Drillers starter Nick Nastrini gave up two runs and walked three in the first as he was lifted after 33 pitches. The parent Los Angeles Dodgers have a 30-pitch per inning limit on their prospects.

Due to a fatigued bullpen, the Drillers added reliever Robbie Peto on Saturday. Tulsa used eight pitchers on Friday. Peto, who had a 5.24 ERA at High-A Great Lakes, allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings in his Double-A debut as Tulsa’s 8-2 lead began to slip away although most of the damage against him occurred late in his 77-pitch outing. Ryan Bliss’ two-run homer in the seventh off Aldry Acosta in the seventh gave Amarillo a 9-8 lead.

Drillers catcher Hamlet Marte pitched the eighth inning in his pro mound debut and gave up two runs that proved to be the difference.

In the ninth, Tulsa’s Jorbit Vivas lined a two-run single, but was thrown out at second to end the game.

Roster moves: During the weekend, Tulsa activated Marte while reliever Ricky Vanasco was designated for assignment by the Dodgers after he gave up two runs in one inning in his Drillers debut Friday. Kyle Hurt, who lasted only 3 1/3 innings in his Friday start, was placed on the Temporary Inactive List. Also, outfielder Josh Stowers was placed on the Injured List while outfielder Ismael Alcantara was added from Great Lakes, where he was batting .204. Alcantara played in eight games for Tulsa last season. He had two hits and scored three runs for Tulsa on Saturday.

Long games: Tulsa’s 13-inning win Friday was the longest by time and innings this season at 3:42, and Saturday’s game was the longest for nine innings at 3:28.

Notable: Tulsa’s Austin Gauthier, who hit a three-run homer Saturday, extended his on-base streak to 19 games. ... Amarillo had eight stolen bases (in eight attempts), a season high for a Drillers opponent. .. The teams combined for 18 walks.

Saturday

SOD POODLES 12, DRILLERS 10

Tulsa 313 300 002 — 10 10 3

Amarillo 200 014 32x — 12 14 2

Nastrini, Knowles (2), Peto (3), Pilarski (6), Acosta (7), Marte (8) and Taylor; Hill, Stumpo (5), Backhus (7), Otonez (9) and Roberts. W: Backhus (3-2). L: Acosta (0-3). HR: Tulsa, Gauthier (4); Amarillo, Tawa (11), Duzenack (4), Beer (4), Roberts (7), Bliss (12). T: 3:28. A: 6,860.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World