Soft music bellowed through the sound system of the BOK Center as subtle cheers erupted from the stands.

Izzy Connor and her four group mates swayed to the tone of the beat, tethering themselves to the flow to the best of their abilities. In rhythmic gymnastics, if a participant isn’t deeply immersed into the song, their regimen is essentially defunct, said Connor – whose goal is always to become “one with the music.”

“She’s super in sync with it,” said one fan. “It’s pretty remarkable honestly. It’s very impressive.”

As the overall pace of the music enhanced, so did the movements of the gymnasts. Hula hoops were flung into the air and caught with one hand – at times even by their fingertips. Dexterous leaps and front flips followed, showcasing the immense level of talent on display. The once subtle cheer grew louder, becoming more apparent as the song progressed. The moment grew tenser as time flew by.

It wasn’t anything uncanny for Connor, a former participant in the Olympics who hopes to use a quality performance in the USA Gymnastics Championships this weekend as momentum heading into tryouts.

“Izzy makes things that are normally super hard for other gymnasts look incredibly easy,” said Olympic gymnast Nicole Ahsinger. “She makes tense situations seem not so tense at all.

“It’s cool to watch.”

One mistimed jump or dropped item could have sprung the tenacity of the situation into complete mayhem. Sometimes, the lingering thought of that happening weighs on Connor, admittedly. Still, she manages to barricade those intrusive thoughts for one reason: music.

The opportunity to compete while simultaneously expressing herself in an artistic manner through rhythm and flow drives through every one of her routines.

However, gymnastics wasn’t always the ideal segue to success for Connor.

She began her career as an artistic gymnast, which required the use of significantly larger devices. Hand-held apparatus was sparsely utilized. The sizable items eventually became overbearing for Connor, as much as she attempted to conceal her struggles and at times, her pain.

So, one day, a couple of her coaches recommended the switch to rhythmic gymnastics. Intrigued by its concept, she accepted.

“They explained to me that my flexibility would only pay dividends in the long run,” Connor said. “Plus, I mean, I was already so worn out from the bars and the other stuff.”

Immediately, Connor saw growth in herself as a gymnast. She felt a stronger sense of comfort each time she stepped onto the mat. The thought of competing no longer carried a side effect of fear of injury or hurting herself in any way. Little did she know, a successful career in the sport she loved had been born.

Of course, she relished the opportunity to compete to the tune of her favorite songs.

“I liked having the freedom to be myself without any negative thoughts,” Connor said. “I was at ease, finally, and it felt wonderful.”

Connor said the artistic side of rhythmic gymnastics is the most compelling. In her mind, it allows her to express herself on a personal level. Music has played a pivotal role in her life as well.

Connor recounted multiple instances of her clearing her thoughts after a long, hard day, solely with the aid of music.

“Working along the music is so, so fulfilling as a gymnast,” Connor said. “I think people can really see that we are expressing our true personas in our routines. I know I see it in my group members each time. There’s just a distinct beauty in getting to work with music.”

On Thursday evening, it all came full circle.

Once Connor’s feet were firmly planted into the mat following an emphatic front flip to conclude the routine, it became final.

The heaping loads of practice, self-growth and conditioning came to fruition as Connor and her group mates delivered what they considered to be their most superb routine on a big stage. And the fans present at the BOK Center certainly agreed.

“I like performing in front of a big crowd because it looks like everyone is swarmed together,” Connor said. “But as I’ve said, the music makes everything so much easier.

“Getting that good of a reaction on a national stage, there’s not much else you can ask for.”