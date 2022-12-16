Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame's 2023 class includes Dale `Apollo' Cook, Chris Lincoln, S.E. Williams

Three Tulsans — Dale "Apollo" Cook, Chris Lincoln and S.E. Williams — were announced Friday as the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 inductees.

Also being added are Brent Price, Sandy Fischer and James Trapp.

The ceremony is scheduled Aug. 7 at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

Cook won five world kickboxing titles and had a 94-4-1 record. He also was 19-2-1 as a professional boxer. He continues to train fighters as the owner and operator of Apollo's Martial Arts Karate and Kickboxing Gym.

Lincoln has been a broadcaster in Tulsa since arriving at KTUL in 1974. He later co-founded Winner Communications, which became the nation's largest independently owned sports production company. In 2020, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He currently hosts the statewide weekly "Oklahoma Sports Scene" show.

Williams, who will be inducted posthumously, was a coach for 32 years at Booker T. Washington and led the Hornets to 19 state football titles in the Oklahoma Interscholastic Athletic Association, before desegregation enabled the Hornets to join the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. He had a 290-23-11 record with 14 unbeaten seasons from 1920-51. Williams also coached Hornets to 13 OIAA state basketball titles and won five national championships. He led the Hornets to six national track titles.

Price was a high school basketball standout at Enid before playing two years each in college for South Carolina and Oklahoma. He was an All-Big 8 selection in 1992 and averaged 18.7 points at OU. Price then played 10 seasons in the NBA with Washington, Houston, Vancouver and Sacramento.

Fischer was Oklahoma State's softball coach for 23 seasons. She led the Cowgirls to either the AIAW Nationals or NCAA Women's College World Series nine times. She recorded 901 wins and led the Cowgirls to nine conference titles from 1979-2001.

Trapp, a Lawton High School graduate, excelled in football as well as track and field. At Clemson, he was the 200-meter indoor NCAA champion in 1992 and was an alternate that year on the U.S. Olympic team. He also was the 1993 U.S. and World 200-meter Indoor champion. Trapp was a cornerback in the NFL for 11 seasons from 1993-2003 and helped Baltimore win Super Bowl XXV after spending six years with the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders.