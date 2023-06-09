Notable: The Oilers have lost six in a row since their only win of the year, 54-48, at Iowa. … Tulsa is coming off a 56-55 loss at San Diego last Sunday as the Oilers missed an 18-yard field goal as time expired. It was the third time this season that the Oilers lost despite being in prime scoring position to win in the final seconds. Iowa lost 43-17 last week against Green Bay. … The Oilers made several roster moves Friday as they signed quarterback Kaleb Lowe and defensive lineman Zion Farmer. To make room for them, the Oilers released QB Vincent Espinoza and DL Eric Sadler. Also, lineman Adrien Hernandez was activated off short term injured reserve. Lowe played at Huntingdon College. Farmer played at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Espinoza has been the Oilers' primary starting QB this season. Andre Sale started last week's game at QB for Tulsa and completed 21-of-30 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns.