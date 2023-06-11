Needing eight points to tie, the Tulsa Oilers failed to recover their onside kick attempt as the ball went out of bounds with 26 seconds left.

Just like that, the Oilers lost one of their best shots of the season to collect their first home win in a 48-40 setback to the Iowa Barnstormers on Saturday night at the BOK Center. The one-possession loss, before 10,169 fans, dropped the Oilers’ record to 1-10.

Tulsa has lost seven in a row since its only Indoor Football League win of the season, 54-48, at Iowa (2-9).

“I think we needed to play better. I think the fans showed up and (supported us) so we needed to play better,” Oilers head coach Marvin Jones said. “It was a game that we should’ve won and we didn’t. … We've just got to have a better showing than that.”

Tulsa's last three losses overall and four in a row at home have been by eight points or less.

“The fans deserve better and we’re going to give them better,” Jones said. “I’m going to do my job and bust my tail to get this team where it needs to be. We’re competitive and this was a game we should’ve won.”

Tulsa's Andre Sale, in his home debut, completed 24-of-38 passes for 218 yards and five touchdowns, but his one interception was a huge turnover as Jadarius Byrd's 35-yard return set up a TD that gave Iowa a 27-18 advantage, just when it looks as if Tulsa would

Iowa's Daniel Smith was 16-of-24 passing for 198 yards and four TDs. Antonio Wimbush had four TDs for Iowa and 112 total yards.

The Oilers enjoyed a promising start to the game, as they quickly built a 12-0 lead following their first two drives. On the other side of the ball, the Oilers limited the Barnstormers to 23 offensive yards in the first quarter.

The rest of the game was a different story though, as the Oilers’ defense began to leak and gave up 48 points to the Barnstormers in the final three quarters.

The Barnstormers surpassed their total first-quarter yardage on the first play of the second quarter with a 31-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Dom McNeil. In their ensuing drive, Iowa quickly retook the lead with an 8-yard touchdown catch from Wimbush to make it a 14-12 game.

Iowa went on to outscore the Oilers, 17-6, in the second quarter to cut a 12-point deficit to 18-17 going into halftime.

The third quarter was much more aligned with the high-scoring affairs that are typically associated with indoor football as five of the six drives resulted in points. The Barnstormers edged out the Oilers, 17-16, during the 15-minute period.

After Jo-El Shaw's 2-yard TD run and Sale's successful 2-point pass to end the third quarter, both teams entered the final frame tied at 34 apiece.

That tie vanished as Wimbush scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to give the Barnstormers the 14-point advantage with under five minutes to go.

Tulsa made it interesting with Sale's 2-yard TD pass Montero Dubose that cut Iowa’s lead to 48-40, but it was too little, too late.

Despite catching six passes for 60 yards and three TDs, Oilers wide receiver Jonathan Nance was not interested in talking about his individual performance following the loss.

“We just got to stick together as a team and finish up what we had started,” Nance said when asked about the biggest lessons learned from the close loss. “We had a few good drives going together but we just needed to do a better job at finishing.”

The Oilers will get three more chances to collect their first home win of the season as three of their final four games will be played at the BOK Center, with their first chance coming against the 5-5 Sioux Falls Storm on Saturday, June 17. Tulsa previously lost to the Storm, 52-35 on May 6.

BARNSTORMERS 48, OILERS 40

Iowa;0;17;17;14;–;48

Tulsa;12;6;16;6;–;40

First Quarter

T: Rosario 4 pass from Sale (kick failed)

T: Nance 4 pass from Sale (kick failed)

Second Quarter

I: McNeil 31 pass from Smith (Rui kick)

I: Wimbush 8 pass from Smith (Rui kick)

T: Nance 25 pass from Sale (pass failed)

I: FG, Rui 24

Third Quarter

I: FG, Rui 25

I: Smith 1 pass from Smith (Rui kick)

T: Nance 8 pass from Sale (Dubose pass from Sale)

I: Smith 18 pass from Smith (Rui kick)

T: Shaw 2 run (Rosario pass from Sale)

Fourth Quarter

I: Wimbush 3 run (Rui kick)

I: Wimbush 2 run (Rui kick)

T: Dubose 2 pass from Sale (kick blocked)

A: 10,169

