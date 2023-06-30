Notable: The Oilers will try to snap a nine-game losing streak while this is a must-win for Green Bay as it battles for a playoff berth. Tulsa is coming off a 43-24 loss at Massachusetts last week while Green Bay lost 47-45 at Sioux Falls. The Oilers' last five home losses have been by one-possession margins. ... Tulsa ranks last in rushing offense, a good matchup for Green Bay, which couldn't stop Sioux Falls' ground game. ... Green Bay quarterback Maxwell Meylor has passed for 19 touchdowns and run for 11 in eight games as a starter filling in for Ja'rome Johnson, who has not played since May 13, but is reportedly ready to return. Johnson is the Blizzard's rushing leader with 332 yards despite playing in only six games. He has passed for 13 TDs and rushed for 10. The Blizzard's top receiver is Marquise Irvin with 47 catches for 598 yards and 12 TDs. Green Bay running back Terrence Smith has 19 TDs. Tulsa QB Andre Sale has passed for 774 yards and 14 TDs in four games. The Oilers' top receivers this season have been Alexis Rosario with 46 catches for 499 yards and 10 TDs and Joshua Crockett, who has 38 catches for 424 yards and 15 TDs. ... Earlier this week, Green Bay signed former Oilers kicker Jeremy Reynolds, but placed him on Season Injured Reserve on Thursday and signed kicker Jared Wood.