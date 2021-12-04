No. 1 Jenks tops rival Union 30-15 to win Class 6AI state championship

EDMOND – Jenks fans arrived Saturday in gold hats and jackets symbolizing the championship football trophy and their heroes delivered another gold ball.

The No. 1 Trojans rallied from an early 15-point deficit to defeat archrival and second-ranked Union for the second time this season, 30-15, in the Class 6A Division I final before an estimated 4,500 spectators at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Freshman quarterback Shaker Reisig ran for two touchdowns and Jaiden Carroll rushed for 147 yards on 27 carries and had key kickoff return to start the third quarter.

Jenks, whose only loss in 13 games was to 6A Division II champion Bixby, won its second consecutive state title and 18th overall. The Trojans are now one behind state-leader Ada’s 19 crowns and tied with Clinton, which defeated Tuttle in the 4A final Friday night.

Union (11-2) got off to a blazing start. Rovaughn Banks threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Makhai Belt on the first play of the game and hit Da’Monn Sanders on a 43-yard scoring strike after Jamori Ray’s interception and 37-yard return