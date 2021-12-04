 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 1 Jenks tops rival Union 30-15 to win Class 6AI state championship
0 Comments
top story

No. 1 Jenks tops rival Union 30-15 to win Class 6AI state championship

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jenks vs. Union

Jenks' Shaker Reisig runs the ball against Braylen Irvin-Fisher of Union in the Class 6AI football championship Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Edmond, Okla.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

EDMOND – Jenks fans arrived Saturday in gold hats and jackets symbolizing the championship football trophy and their heroes delivered another gold ball.

The No. 1 Trojans rallied from an early 15-point deficit to defeat archrival and second-ranked Union for the second time this season, 30-15, in the Class 6A Division I final before an estimated 4,500 spectators at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Freshman quarterback Shaker Reisig ran for two touchdowns and Jaiden Carroll rushed for 147 yards on 27 carries and had key kickoff return to start the third quarter.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jenks, whose only loss in 13 games was to 6A Division II champion Bixby, won its second consecutive state title and 18th overall. The Trojans are now one behind state-leader Ada’s 19 crowns and tied with Clinton, which defeated Tuttle in the 4A final Friday night.

Union (11-2) got off to a blazing start. Rovaughn Banks threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Makhai Belt on the first play of the game and hit Da’Monn Sanders on a 43-yard scoring strike after Jamori Ray’s interception and 37-yard return

After that, it was all Jenks. Reisig’s 26-yard TD run cut the margin before the half and he scored again from a yard out in the fourth quarter Union kicked off short to start the second half and Carroll returned it 41 yards to the Redhawks’ 26.

Jenks missed a 2-point conversion attempt but went ahead to stay on the next series when Glenny Jones recovered in the end zone after Jalyn Stanford ran for 33 yards before fumbling at the Union 2.

Jenks held Union to 243 yards and intercepted Banks three times. Ty Walls took his interception 31 yards for a score to put the game out of reach with 2:54 left.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Eric Bailey breaks down the OU coaching search

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert