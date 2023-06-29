Vibrant lights casted their glow on the crowd of Tulsans present Thursday at the Cox Convention Center for one of the city's renowned annual events

Former Dallas Cowboys and Booker T. Washington running back Felix Jones was the guest speaker for the 2023 All-World Awards Banquet. The advent of the local standout brought vigor and vitality within a room waiting on the opportunity to erupt in applause.

Twenty-eight area high school standouts waited to attain hardware. Laughs were shared and special moments were embraced as Jones ingrained a simultaneous feel of pride and responsibility into the bevy of young athletes present.

“I used sports to get me to where I am,” Jones said. “I used sports to get me into the NFL. I used sports to still use sports today to provide for my family. Sports has opened so many doors for me in life and you all have the opportunity to follow the same path as me.”

Former Metro Christian standout quarterback, Kirk Francis, now a true freshman at Tulsa, commenced the event, earning the Tulsa World Offensive Player of the Year Award. As he approached the stage to accept his award, he was reminded of his astounding 4,384 passing yards and 58 touchdowns recorded last year.

“It’s crazy to (be here),” Francis said. “So many different state champions and individual state champions who have accomplished many different things.

“It’s really great to be here.”

Former Bixby standout Cale Fugate was tabbed as the World’s Defensive Player of the Year after a four-interception – two of which concluded in pick sixes – performance in a win over Moore in 2022.

Speaking of Bixby lineage, former Spartan and current Wake Forest Demon Deacon, Parker Freidrichsen was named the Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Sapulpa’s Stailee Heard was tabbed as the Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Jones is no stranger to withholding the spotlight at a young age, uncertain of his future, having been named the Tulsa World Player of the Year. Still, when he took the podium to make his opening speech, he didn’t hold back from highlighting reality – nothing is guaranteed, even as a marquee athlete.

“I just want these kids to be prepared for life beyond sports,” Jones told the Tulsa World. “We have so many talented athletes and future stars here tonight. I want to see them succeed.

“This is the next generation of Tulsa (high school) sports.”