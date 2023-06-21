Every gymnast has a unique purpose for immersing themselves into one of the most ancient sports in existence.

Nicole Ahsinger’s story was admittedly a dull one, but one she uses to motivate her to this day.

Despite countless training sessions and hours at a trampoline park, Ahsinger, 3, hadn’t given much thought to pursuing trampoline gymnastics as a career -- much less as an Olympian.

Then one day after a trampoline session, it clicked. The moment she arrived at her home in San Diego, California, she sprinted to her mother and uttered words that stick with her today.

“Mommy, I’m going to go to the Olympics.”

Even after numerous attempts from her mother to steer her away from at the time a seemingly far-fetched goal, Ahsinger remained adamant about her newfound aspiration.

The thrill of being aloft at nonpareil heights, sneaking the shiftiest of movements with her body sent an indescribable adrenaline rush through her body. The concept of competing against marquee Olympians from around the globe resonated with her, fueling her to further her involvement in the sport.

“If you’re cut out for gymnastics of any kind, for me obviously being involved with trampoline, you’ll know it sooner rather than later,” Ahsinger said. “Yes, it took a bit, but I realized at such an early age that this is what I wanted to do and I stuck with it.”

On Thursday, several of the nation’s marquee acrobatic, rhythmic and trampoline and tumbling gymnasts will compete head-to-head in the USA Gymnastics Championships. It’s an event Ahsinger has placed first in three times, and one she utilizes as segue to the next stage; the Summer Olympics.

Ahsinger achieved her lifelong dream in 2016, qualifying for the Rio Olympics at 18 years old -- the youngest possible age for qualification. She was the youngest in her group and despite her 15th-place finish, she still relished the opportunity to compete alongside gymnasts from across the world.

She attained another opportunity in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics. Albeit in front of a minimal audience due to COVID-19 restrictions, Ahsinger found the merit in competing at the pinnacle of the sport she loved.

She recounted a multitude of instances in which she inherited the anguish and null feeling of not being able to compete in front of a lively audience. But every time she had that dull feeling, or even a dejected one from a poor outing, she remembered the words she spoke to her mother 22 years ago at her San Diego home.

“I think as an Olympian the memory of saying that to my mother and then fast forward actually being in that position is so fulfilling,” Ahsinger said. “It’s every little girl’s dream.”

She credits the USA Gymnastics Championships for preparing her for the duties of an Olympic gymnast.

While Ahsinger is only competing against nine other girls, she still finds the merit in witnessing an abundance of talent in one remote location.

“It’s cool being able to have a friendly competition against so many big names,” she said. “It’s good to have all of these senior athletes bring out the best in one another.

“At the end of the day, we’re all cheering on and supporting each other to get to that next stage and represent (the United States of America).”

For many, the event serves as an inspiration for young gymnasts who hope to one day promote the sport to the next wave of professionals.

Wasatch Trampoline and Tumbling teammates Kaden Brown and Reuben Padilla said events such as the USA Gymnastics Championships inspired them to inundate themselves as gymnasts.

“It’s like a different level whenever you see all these gymnasts from all over the world in one spot,” Padilla said. “I’ve been doing this for 14 years now and I still get motivated from (events) like this."

For Ahsinger, it's another opportunity to serve as a conduit for juveniles in the situation she once was.

"When it comes to the lower-level athletes, they have very few (opponents) who they get to compete against," Ahsinger said. "I think this event brings everyone together. It's hard to be displeased with something like that."

