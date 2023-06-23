The realization of a large crowd on a national stage can be a harsh reality for gymnasts.

The anxiety that comes attached to the realization of thousands of audience members gazing can be overwhelming. At an event such as the USA Gymnastics Championships — where thousands of the nation’s top gymnasts compete head-to-head for notoriety — it’s even more prevalent.

“Back (when I first started), it was so stressful,” said Olympic gymnast Izzy Connor. “I mean, now I love it. But that many people watching you at once is a lot for an athlete.”

But one simple acronym is enough to ease the tension for Olympic gymnast Nicole Ahsinger.

“G.U.I.D.A.N.C.E.” translates to, “God you (U) and I are gonna dance.”

She mutters it to herself prior to every routine.

“I know it sounds silly, one simple (acronym) making such an impact on someone’s career,” Ahsinger said with a laugh. “But it genuinely relieves literally all of my stress when I step out there to compete.

“Everyone, every gymnast has their own pre-routine regimen. That’s mine.”

Gymnastics led Ahsinger to the state of Louisiana, where she committed to Louisiana-Lafayette as a high school recruit, majoring in journalism with a focus on sports. She resided with Pat Hayden and his daughter Sydni — a teammate of Ahsinger’s in 2016 at the Summer Olympic tryouts.

But little did Ahsinger know, this chapter of her life would alter its course for the better.

One day, Hayden was skimming through a local magazine and saw the acronym serving as the title in a mid-sectioned story. A man of faith, he became fond of it, growing more intrigued by the word.

“I remember thinking, ‘This is so interesting,’” he said. “It’s like everything made more sense.”

Hayden pitched it to his daughter, who like Ahsinger, cherished and embraced it prior to every contest. When Ahsinger moved back to Louisiana for college, Hayden brought it to her attention.

“She was very receptive of it,” Hayden said. “In fact, I remember (Ahsinger) asked a lot of follow-ups about it. With interest, of course. Now she uses it everywhere.

“I’m a person of faith and I try to use it in my life as much as I can. Being able to spread it to others like Sydni and Nicole makes it all the better.”

Gymnastics isn’t the only area she uses it.

The burden of being a student-athlete – much less dealing with the heavy workload of a gymnast — can be overbearing. Admittedly, it was for Ahsinger.

Each time, she embraces the phrase her former host father showcased. According to her, it pays off in a rather secretive form.

Others may not be able to visualize the results, but Ashinger knows it’s working.

“(G.U.I.D.A.N.C.E) has gotten me through so much in life,” she said. “I can’t even begin to describe how key it’s been for me.”

Once her gymnastics career concludes, Ahsinger hopes to be an Olympic analyst for NBC Sports, remaining within her field of work.

She doesn’t know how long her gymnastics career will prolong. Regardless, she sees the merit in having multiple feasible life options.

And as her success builds, Hayden remains joyful with the transformation his former host daughter has undergone.

“Every time I see (Ahsinger) do her routine I think of that young version of her who heard it for the first time,” Hayden said. “The beauty in it all is being able to realize how far she’s come since. It’s such a great sight for me. I mean, I’m one of her biggest fans. Her and (Sydni) are like sisters, and each time I watch her begin a routine, I know she’s muttering that same (acronym).”



