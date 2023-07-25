BIXBY — Brennan Presley heard stories during his high school days regarding the impact 12-year NFL cornerback Chris Harris had on Bixby’s football program.

Having moved to Bixby at the age of 14, Presley was unaware of his new school’s football history — but he learned quickly that Harris’ name was treated as gospel in the hallways and athletic facilities among athletes.

Presley — now a senior wide receiver at Oklahoma State — was part of the lineage of Spartan football teams that have established continuity and dominance within Oklahoma high school football. Five consecutive state titles and eight in the past nine years. Harris was part of the program’s first 21st-century moments in the high school football limelight. He played for the Spartans in the 2005 Class 5A state final — Bixby’s first championship game appearance in 23 years.

“I was part of (Bixby’s) baby steps,” Harris told the Tulsa World. “But obviously it’s cool to see where it’s gotten to now.”

On Friday evening, Presley, his younger brother Braylin and many other notable Bixby football alumni, joined with coach Loren Montgomery in conducting the 12th annual Chris Harris Football Camp.

Out of high school, Brennan held five Division I offers while scoring interest from a handful of other schools. His brother Braylin — now a WR-RB at Tulsa after beginning his college career at OSU — garnered even greater interest.

As for Harris? A late pitch from former Kansas coach Mark Mangino salvaged Harris’ dream of playing college football at the Power Five level.

“Coach Mangino had to come out here late and try to get me to come to Lawrence,” Harris said. “It’s crazy to think about.”

And that was without a showcase or prospect camp to display his talents in front of a herd of college coaches. It was without an graduate with NFL ties giving back to his alma mater, providing a glimpse of hope to adolescents in uncertain positions.

“It’s interesting when you see where he came from,” Brennan said. “It just goes to show that kids from anywhere can make it to (the Division I level) if you’re talented enough.”

Harris, of course, said the highlight of an NFL career that includes four Pro Bowl selections was the Denver Broncos’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Standing alongside future Hall of Famers Champ Bailey, Peyton Manning and star defensive lineman Von Miller, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on a national stage was just, “the cherry on top.”

Harris played his first nine NFL seasons with Denver, then two with the Los Angeles Chargers and last year with the New Orleans Saints. He has not retired and is a free agent.

As satisfied as Harris felt on football’s mountaintop, one of his preliminary driving forces each day is the opportunity to aid kids following in his footsteps. And just as he anticipated, it was all smiles on Friday evening at Spartan Stadium.

“These kids, they’re so fortunate to have this,” Harris said. “I didn’t have this back when I was their age. But I’m filled with joy to be able to provide them with this.

“This is what it’s all about.”