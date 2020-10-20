MLS' D.C. United will talk with FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien

Tulsa, which lost to El Paso on penalty kicks in the Western Conference quarterfinals, is coming off its best season (6-2-7) in six years in the United Soccer League. Nsien has been Tulsa's head coach since the middle of the 2018 season.

"Last week, we were notified that D.C. United wanted to speak with our head coach Michael Nsien about their head coaching vacancy," FC Tulsa president James Cannon said Tuesday. "Success breeds opportunity, and Coach Nsien’s success in 2020 with our club speaks for itself. It’s no surprise that his role in the turnaround at FC Tulsa has been noticed by teams across the country. I want everyone at our club, from coaching staff and players to our front office, to get the opportunity to grow in their careers and reach their potential. Barring this sort of opportunity changing our 2021 plans, it is my intention that Coach Nsien will lead our club on the pitch for years to come."