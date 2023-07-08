Four former Tulsa Drillers will participate in the Major League All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Seattle.

Three are from the National League — St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith and Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah “JoJo” Gray”. Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is the former Driller with the Ameriocan League squad.

It will be the eighth All-Star appearance out of a possible 10 years for Arenado, who was with the Drillers in 2012. Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glove winner, is batting .282 with 19 homers and 62 RBIs.

Seager will in his fourth All-Star Game. He is on the way to the best regular season of his career as he is batting .361 with 12 homers and 52 RBIs — a big reason why the Rangers are surprising some as the AL West leader. He was with the Drillers in 2015.

This is the first All-Star selection for Smith, in his fifth MLB season. He is on pace to his best season with 13 homers, 44 RBIs and a .279 batting average. With the Drillers in 2018, he showed his exciting power potential with 19 homers in 73 games.

Gray, 6-7 with a 3.41 ERA, is the biggest all-star surprise among the ex-Drillers. He pitched for Tulsa in 2019. Gray entered this season with a 9-12 MLB record.

Seager and Smith were first-round draft choices by the Dodgers. Arenado and Gray were second-round picks by Colorado and Cincinnati, respectively. Arenado was a two-time Futures Game selection and Seager was picked once.

Three of the eight participants in the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night came up playing against the Drilers in the Texas League — outfielder Julio Rodriguez of Seattle, Randy Arozarena of Tampa Bay and Adolis Garcia of Texas. Rodriguez was with Arkansas while Arozarena and Garcia were with Springfield.

That neither Arozarena nor Garcia are currently with St. Louis is a huge reason the Cardinals are on the way to their worst season in at least 45 years. St. Louis gave away Garcia for a small amout of cash while it traded Arozarena for pitcher Matthew Liberatore, who has been a bust so far at the major league level. But most of the Cardinals pitchers are floundering under first-year pitching coach Dusty Blake.

Hennessey updateDrillers manager Scott Hennessey admits he got a little emotional while watching Thursday’s game from home when he saw that his team’s players were featuring for the first time #HennyStrong46 patches on their caps and helmets in support of him. Hennessey has completed two of seven weeks of chemotherapy and radiation treatments for Stage 3 curable squamous cell carcinoma.

“It brought a tear to my eye,” Hennessey said.

Hennessey is not traveling with the team and will not be at every home game during the medical treatment. He wants to be at ONEOK Field as much as possible as he said not being with his team has been tougher so far than the treatment.

‘The doctors have given me their blessing if I feel up to it,” Hennessey said.

It was especially important for him to be there for the series opener Tuesday after Tulsa went 1-5 at Amarillo. Tulsa responded with an extra-inning win. Before the game, Hennessey held a 20-minute meeting with his players.

“I know they’re grinding and I wanted to show my support for them, letting them know I am going to be grinding with them,” Hennessey said.

Hennessey stayed home Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the dugout for another Drillers win on Friday. Hennessey was back in the dugout for a second night in a row Saturday.

Hennessey, the Drillers manager since 2017, appreciates the support he has received from Tulsa fans and the entire baseball community. His approach toward his medical situation is much like what is leading his team.

“We want to show we’re going to keep fighting and battling,” Hennessey said. “And we’re going to beat this together.”

The patches are available to be purchased for $10 at ONEOK Field with all proceeds from those as well as other game-used auctioned items from Drillers players donated to The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis in Hennessey’s name.

Around the minorsStillwater graduate Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 prospect in the minors, is back on track after a five-hit game Tuesday for Baltimore Orioles High-A affiliate Aberdeen. He is batting a combined .331 with seven homers, 51 RBIs and 20 stolen bases for Aberdeen and Single-A Delmarva. Holliday batted .396 in April and.384 in May, but only .226 in June although that month ended with walk-off hit...

Former Drillers outfielder and OU quarterback Cody Thomas was batting .308 with 17 homers and a Triple-A-leading 79 RBI for Las Vegas when he was called up by Oakland on Saturday...

Dallas Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner and former Bishop Kelley lefty, has a 0.64 ERA after 14 innings and three starts for Triple-A St. Paul (Twins).