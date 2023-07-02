Tre Harvey felt déjà vu as the final seconds of the fourth quarter winded down.

The Tulsa Oilers linebacker stood immersed in a one-possession contest in favor of his team as a lively BOK Center crowd backed Harvey and his teammates. Six prior one-possession losses this season lingered at the forefront of Harvey's mind. He couldn't bear to experience it again.

On second-and-goal, Green Bay had the ball on the Tulsa 4-yard line with seven seconds remaining.

“I was like, ‘not again, we can’t do this again,’” Harvey said.

To his disdain, an eerily similar result occurred in the game’s final moments — one that felt overly transparent to many which had occurred in previous weeks. Blizzard quarterback Max Meylor found wide receiver Stevie Newbold in the left corner of the end zone with three seconds left. A successful two-point conversion and failed Tulsa Hail Mary pass finalized a 58-55 Oilers loss Saturday evening.

Just eight plays prior, Tulsa quarterback Andre Sale found wide receiver Jonathan Nance on a slant for a go-ahead touchdown with a minute left. But the seemingly inevitable transpired as blown coverages and spotty tackling in the open field allowed Green Bay to respond in six plays as time was erased.

"I can't put it into words," Harvey said. "I want to win."

Tulsa coach Marvin Jones said the loss was a result of the recurring issues that had plagued his team all season — a perfect storm of bad in the latter stages of the game. The mild miscues accumulate, eventually affecting the end result as displayed Saturday evening as Tulsa’s losing streak reached 10 games.

“We’re a good team but good teams find ways to win,” Jones said. “We’re a solid group, but not solid enough to spot other teams big plays or quick drives or little mistakes like we had tonight. It all adds up.

"We've got to find a way to prevent that."

The Oilers (1-13) scored first on a 24-yard run by running back Dalton James on the game’s second play. They attained an early 20-6 lead after the first quarter, to which Jones expressed his admiration for his team’s early performance. Three offensive possessions featured three touchdowns, and the defense – a liability over the season – appeared stout, holding the opposition to just 38 total yards.

Tulsa’s offense scored a touchdown on five of six first half drives, generating 135 yards of offense. It was a near-polar opposite outing from a team that had lost six one-possession contests heading into Saturday, which now sits at seven.

“I thought we played our best first half of football all season,” Jones said. “We were pretty much able to score every drive and our offense seemed relatively unstoppable. We made plays in all aspects of the game, on both sides. We looked like a really good team in that first half.”

From that point on, minor mistakes turned into dire ones in hindsight. Not even a five-touchdown performance from Sale, which also featured 182 yards through the air and a rushing touchdown, nor a three-touchdown reception night from Nance was enough to snap the dreadful streak looming in the heads of Oilers players.

“Every game is different, and I just take everything play-by-play,” Sale said. “But even then, when you’re (losing) as much as we have been, unfortunately it kind of becomes routine.

“It’s our job to find a way to stop that. We haven’t been able to yet, but we need to, and it starts with me.”

The two halves of play were true tales of discrepancies. The Blizzard (7-6) outmatched Tulsa in total yards, 169-122, including a triple-digit total in the final quarter of play. As a result, one thing led to another, the mistakes built up and another last-second loss occurred for the Oilers in front of a home crowd.

“We’re working so hard and not quitting on each other, but results like this one stings even more,” Harvey said. “We’ve just got to learn to finish. That's something we’ve been absent of all year, but we're not giving up on one another.

“We’re close. It’s just a matter of putting it all together.”

Tulsa will finish its 2023 campaign at home against the Quad City Steamwheelers (8-5) – victors of a 68-42 contest when both teams met in Tulsa earlier this year. Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m.

BLIZZARD 58, OILERS 55

Green Bay;6;28;8;14;--;58;

Tulsa;20;15;7;13;–-;55;

First quarter

TUL -- Dalton 24 run (Leventritt kick)

GB -- Curenton 9 pass from Meylor (kick failed)

TUL -- Nance 4 pass from Sale (Leventritt kick)

TUL -- Crockett 17 pass from Sale (kick failed)

Second quarter

GB -- Smith 6 pass from Meylor (kick failed)

TUL -- Higgins 14 pass from Sale (Leventritt kick)

GB -- Meylor 1 run (pass failed)

GB -- Rivers 35 interception return (Irvin pass from Meylor)

TUL -- Nance 19 pass from Sale (Crockett pass from Sale)

GB -- Meylor 1 run (Irvin pass from Meylor)

Third quarter

TUL -- Sale 10 run (Leventritt kick)

GB -- Smith 2 run (Irvin pass from Meylor)

Fourth quarter

TUL -- Dalton 7 run (Leventritt kick)

GB -- Green 42 pass from Meylor (Newbold run)

TUL -- Nance 1 pass from Sale (pass failed)

GB -- Newbold 4 pass from Meylor (Green pass from Meylor)