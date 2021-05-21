IRONMAN triathlon promotes awareness, inclusion as event comes to Tulsa

Specific to the community where the triathletes race Sunday, IRONMAN announced $10,000 donations Friday to both the YMCA of Greater Tulsa and the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Metro Tulsa.

Estimates are the donations can cover the cost of YMCA swim lessons for as many as 112 children, and the cost of 30 bicycles plus equipment for Boys & Girls Club children interested in biking.

Tying it back to his sport from a cost standpoint, Russell said: “Running is the easiest. You just need running shoes. Swimming is pretty reasonable in the sense that you can get a membership somewhere to swim. The bike does cost a little more, especially the more involved you get.”

Russell put it this way: “I remember when I started out (in IRONMAN), I want to say my bike was worth triple the amount my vehicle was.”

Not that Russell drove a Ferrari, but the point remains. If we are to think in terms of awareness and inclusion, we must find ways to remove barriers. That is the idea behind the Race for Change initiative.

That was the theme of Friday’s gathering at the Hutcherson YMCA.