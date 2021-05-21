IRONMAN triathlon promotes awareness, inclusion as event comes to Tulsa

There are strong senses of awareness and inclusion throughout our city right now as we near the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. That goes for events hosted by our city.
Such was the case Friday morning at the W.L. Hutcherson YMCA on Pine Street, where representatives of both Tulsa and the IRONMAN triathlon happening here Sunday gathered to promote both awareness and inclusion.
IRONMAN has a lot going for it, as demonstrated by the fact there are 2,500 competitors from all over the world here to swim, bike and run for personal satisfaction, world championship qualification or some other motivation.
There is a sore spot, however.
“You don’t see a ton of diversity,” said Matt Russell, a past IRONMAN winner and top-6 world championship finisher who will compete here Sunday. “It would be great to have more of that.”
The sport recognized as much last year and launched the Race for Change initiative. The mission: “To remove barriers to equity for athletes in triathlon, and in the communities where IRONMAN athletes and first-time hopefuls live, train and race.”
Specific to the sport, the goal is to increase Black participation in IRONMAN five-fold over the next five years.
Specific to the community where the triathletes race Sunday, IRONMAN announced $10,000 donations Friday to both the YMCA of Greater Tulsa and the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Metro Tulsa.
Estimates are the donations can cover the cost of YMCA swim lessons for as many as 112 children, and the cost of 30 bicycles plus equipment for Boys & Girls Club children interested in biking.
Tying it back to his sport from a cost standpoint, Russell said: “Running is the easiest. You just need running shoes. Swimming is pretty reasonable in the sense that you can get a membership somewhere to swim. The bike does cost a little more, especially the more involved you get.”
Russell put it this way: “I remember when I started out (in IRONMAN), I want to say my bike was worth triple the amount my vehicle was.”
Not that Russell drove a Ferrari, but the point remains. If we are to think in terms of awareness and inclusion, we must find ways to remove barriers. That is the idea behind the Race for Change initiative.
That was the theme of Friday’s gathering at the Hutcherson YMCA.
The ceremony took place by the Y’s swimming pool, in front of a mural covering a wall. The painting, by artists from Tulsa’s Black artist collective Black Moon, is of three children in swim, bike and running attire.
The message across the mural: “Rive Above the Past, Take Hold of the Future... Anything Is Possible! In Remembrance of Greenwood 1921.”
Guests ranging from Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum to IRONMAN Chief Operating Officer Shane Facteau acknowledged the significance of both Sunday’s event and the community hosting the event, with our recognition of our city’s Race Massacre centennial due next week.
“Hopefully people understand and learn a little more and see a little more meaning and purpose,” said Russell, who will join triathletes starting the marathon portion of Sunday’s race by running Black Wall Street. “I know when I’m racing Sunday there’s going to be meaning and purpose, which is going to serve as more inspiration for me to do my best. It has definitely made an impact on me.”