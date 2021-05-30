Guerin-teed it was quite a final round: Laughing, thinking and crying at the Senior PGA Championship

Because magic.

And this made me laugh

When I asked a course marshal Sunday for the most interesting part of his week, he said: “Fans seeing Colin Montgomerie and asking, ‘Is that John Daly?’”

Vijay Singh finished his final-round 69 and awarded an adolescent fan his golf ball. Another little dude heard about this and raced over to where Singh was signing autographs with his bag of clubs slung over his shoulder.

Said the hustling, quick-thinking second young fan: “I’ll take one of your irons.”

This made me smile

The group of Joe Durant, Dudley Hart and David Morland all signed autographs for young fans as they walked off their final hole Sunday, even before they signed their scorecards in the tent. Morland stopped to pet a fan’s dog.

We tend to wonder if professional athletes take themselves a little too seriously at times. No indication of that at Southern Hills.