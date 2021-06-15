Guerin Emig: Three thousand miles to save lives, spread hope: Meet the Tulsa cyclists behind Team Suicide Prevention

Kevin Smith’s career in emergency medicine and with the Broken Arrow Fire Department led him to numerous encounters with suicide attempts. The job strained him mentally and physically to his own breaking point.

April Meyer became legal guardian of a teenaged niece with suicidal tendencies. The caretaking taxed her to the point her own mental health was compromised.

They and other team members were fortunate enough to seek and receive help. They had some form of support, a concerned friend of family member, or access to an organization, or access to medication or physical stress relievers. It was therapeutic to get on their bikes.

First, though, they all had to confront the fact they needed help. They had to do their part to destigmatize mental health struggles.

They did. Now their cycling team is doing so.

Their hope is that everyone follows suit.

“If there is anything positive that comes out of this pandemic, among a sea of negativity, it’s that I think people are willing to talk about mental health,” Gomez says. “Because it is so prevalent now.”