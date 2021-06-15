Guerin Emig: Three thousand miles to save lives, spread hope: Meet the Tulsa cyclists behind Team Suicide Prevention

There is a reason Eric Gomez will join a cadre of fellow Tulsans in cycling 3,000 miles from Oceanside, California, to Annapolis, Maryland, next week. It’s in the name of Gomez’s team.
“Team Suicide Prevention.”
“When I was 10 years ago, my cousin who was also 10 had a pretty rough upbringing and did not deal well with some of the abuse he had to endure. What kid that age does?” Gomez says. “My grandmother got custody of him. I didn’t know about any of the stuff going on in his life. I just knew I spent the summer with my cousin on my grandmother’s horse ranch.
“He was not doing well. He was so distraught that he had to be institutionalized in a Fort Worth psychiatric hospital. He died there as an 11-year-old.
“I found out the day we were supposed to go to camp. My mom and dad said, ‘Albert’s not going with us.’ ‘What’s happening?’ ‘He’s not with us.’
“That left me with all these questions.”
Gomez, now 51, remains preoccupied with mental health and the always-devastating, often-concealed specter of suicide. He is an avid cyclist and longtime Tulsan with connections to others in the sport and the city who are deeply affected by mental health issues.
That drives Gomez and Team Suicide Prevention members to Race Across America, the annual cross-country bike trek that cyclists often use to generate awareness toward causes and charities.
Team Suicide Prevention’s cause at the Oceanside starting line Saturday afternoon?
“Our goal is to raise awareness and funds for two local organizations, the Coffee Bunker and Hope Is Oxygen,” Gomez says, “as well as the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.”
The Coffee Bunker helps veterans struggling with the transition back to civilian life. Hope Is Oxygen assists families traumatized in the aftermath of a loved one’s suicide.
“Avenues to connect for people because it’s such a taboo subject,” Gomez says of the two Tulsa mental health outlets. “We’ve got to end the stigma of asking for help around mental health.”
To that end, Gomez and Team Suicide Prevention members share their own battles with mental health on the team’s website, teamsuicideprevention.com. They are open about the suicides of friends or family members and how they have been affected.
Bill Taitano, team co-captain with Gomez, lost his daughter to a murder-suicide. She was killed by her ex-husband, who then shot himself in the presence of Taitano’s granddaughter.
Kevin Smith’s career in emergency medicine and with the Broken Arrow Fire Department led him to numerous encounters with suicide attempts. The job strained him mentally and physically to his own breaking point.
April Meyer became legal guardian of a teenaged niece with suicidal tendencies. The caretaking taxed her to the point her own mental health was compromised.
They and other team members were fortunate enough to seek and receive help. They had some form of support, a concerned friend of family member, or access to an organization, or access to medication or physical stress relievers. It was therapeutic to get on their bikes.
First, though, they all had to confront the fact they needed help. They had to do their part to destigmatize mental health struggles.
They did. Now their cycling team is doing so.
Their hope is that everyone follows suit.
“If there is anything positive that comes out of this pandemic, among a sea of negativity, it’s that I think people are willing to talk about mental health,” Gomez says. “Because it is so prevalent now.”
Gomez says Team Suicide Prevention was recognized at a recent church service. When he was offered the chance to speak to the congregation, he said: “Almost all religions have really strong convictions about humanity and compassion. So we all come to our various services and we greet each other. ‘How ya doing? Peace be with you.’ That’s pretty universal among all faiths.
“If we truly take the masks off and accept an honest answer, of the 150 to 200 people in this room, there are 40 of our friends and neighbors who are not doing OK. Even though they said, ‘I’m great.’
“When I said that,” Gomez recounts, “a few people in the room broke down. I mean, literally broke down. So a big part of our message is understanding what’s happening with our friends, our family, our neighbors and our loved ones. Being attuned to them. Giving them resources.”
In the darkest despair it must help to know many others struggle and many others care.
Here is an instance of 16 others, eight riders and eight crew members, going 3,000 miles for that cause.
“We are in the race to help save lives,” Gomez says, “and spread hope across America.”
NOTE: Those interested in learning more about the mental health organizations Team Suicide Prevention benefits, or in making a donation to the team’s Race Across America cause, can consult teamsuicideprevention.com.