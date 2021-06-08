Guerin Emig: Our city, our cycling community emerge from pandemic darkness as Saint Francis Tulsa Tough returns

Our best coping mechanisms help us through the worst distress, and so last June, the weekend of a canceled Saint Francis Tulsa Tough amid three more days of pandemic despair, Malcolm McCollam got on his bike.
“Just all around town there was this feeling of a void. What do we do?” said McCollam, executive director for every SFTT dating back to the first in 2006. “Different groups of people started organizing very small rides and their own personal celebrations of Saint Francis Tulsa Tough weekend. I joined one of those groups and went for a ride.”
Friday, Saturday and Sunday there could be 4,000 folks going for rides in our city when the SFTT returns. It is among the most obvious signs yet that we are progressing toward our recognizable pre-pandemic lives.
McCollam reports approximately 3,800 riders have registered for the SFTT criterium races all weekend, reigning national cycling champions Justin Williams and Travis McCabe included.
The spectacle that is Cry Baby Hill, centerpiece of Sunday’s River Parks Criterium and of the entire SFTT, returns with one caveat.
“A ‘no cooler’ policy,” McCollam said. “Our hope in doing this is that it will encourage people to keep moving throughout the day and enhance a continuous flow of spectators instead of somebody dragging a cooler up there with five cases of beer, and they just camp out and then everybody ends up piling on top of each other.
“The Cry Baby Hill plan is in part COVID mitigation, thin the crowd and spread things out. At the same time, the crowd has gotten so huge out there. We had to start trying to think of something that would manage it. It was getting a little out of hand.”
How’s this for a policy — Remind any Cry Baby Hill resident teetering on unreasonable behavior what he was doing June 13, 2020. Remind him how lucky he is, and we are, one year later.
I’ll think long and hard about that at 7:30 Saturday morning as I start my SFTT fondo ride down by ONEOK Field.
Last June for me meant a work furlough and general gloom about everything. I would have given anything to clear my head on a ride out to Lake Sahoma with several hundred fellow fondo’ers.
This weekend I can.
“I think we’re looking at exceeding 2,000 riders in the fondos over the two days for the first time,” McCollam said.
That is sweet music for those of us looking to celebrate cycling, to show off our city and to simply feel like we used to again.
“We came up with a plan back in January,” McCollam said. “Part of the strategy was to push the decision date as deep into the year as we could in the hopes the (COVID-19) numbers would be at such an improved state that we would be able to go ahead. By April we were confident enough that the numbers were trending in the right direction and that it would be OK.
“It looks like it worked out. Ironman was able to go. The Senior PGA went. That was the right strategy for us.”
Folks should still take very good care.
“We encourage people who are not fully vaccinated, ‘Don’t put yourself at risk and just enjoy the live streaming at home,’” McCollam said. “The entire weekend is going to be live-streamed at tulsatough.com.”
McCollam says he has kept in close touch with health and medical officials, and that SFTT staffers and volunteers in tight quarters will be masked.
“Plus we’re a 100-percent outdoors event. That is a game-changer,” he said. “Nobody that has expertise in the medical community has expressed any concern about us moving forward.”
So forward we go, together, with the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough. One year after the best we could do was to go on a long ride, much more isolated and much less certain about where we were headed.