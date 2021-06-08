Guerin Emig: Our city, our cycling community emerge from pandemic darkness as Saint Francis Tulsa Tough returns

“The Cry Baby Hill plan is in part COVID mitigation, thin the crowd and spread things out. At the same time, the crowd has gotten so huge out there. We had to start trying to think of something that would manage it. It was getting a little out of hand.”

How’s this for a policy — Remind any Cry Baby Hill resident teetering on unreasonable behavior what he was doing June 13, 2020. Remind him how lucky he is, and we are, one year later.

I’ll think long and hard about that at 7:30 Saturday morning as I start my SFTT fondo ride down by ONEOK Field.

Last June for me meant a work furlough and general gloom about everything. I would have given anything to clear my head on a ride out to Lake Sahoma with several hundred fellow fondo’ers.

This weekend I can.

“I think we’re looking at exceeding 2,000 riders in the fondos over the two days for the first time,” McCollam said.

That is sweet music for those of us looking to celebrate cycling, to show off our city and to simply feel like we used to again.