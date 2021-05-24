Guerin Emig: Jackie Robinson mural on Greenwood particularly beautiful, important this week

“When you get drafted by the Dodgers, you start thinking about guys the Dodgers have had in their history. For me that starts with Jackie Robinson,” Jackson says. “You definitely want to live up to the type of man he was. You don’t think about stats when you hear ‘Jackie Robinson.’ You try to live up to that name. Being a good teammate, picking a guy up next to you, diversity, all those different things... It all comes down to character. You know what I mean?

“I would love to be a Hall of Famer. I would love for that to be part of my legacy. But I think the biggest thing is leaving a mark on people’s lives. I think that’s what Jackie encompasses, especially being a Dodger. A guy that changed the game on and off the field while going through stuff that people can’t even fathom. I can’t fathom.

“There’s probably no right answer to what he means to me, for anybody. But I think that living up to those morals and that character is kind of the big thing.”

Jackson doesn’t recite Robinson’s life story — he leaves those details to his dad, the family baseball historian – but he knows of who he speaks. He knows the best way to pay tribute is by his own morals and character.

He starts by recognizing something critical.