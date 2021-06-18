Guerin Emig: Hopes for, dreams of a professional soccer renaissance in our city lie with FC Tulsa

Denis Lane grew up watching the Roughnecks play at old Skelly Stadium. That was over 40 years ago, the last time professional soccer ran with the in-crowd in our trendy city.
Now Lane takes a halftime break from banging a drum behind the north goal at ONEOK Field. He is hot and sweaty because it’s 90 degrees in the shade, but it’s cool. He’s happy.
FC Tulsa, the USL Championship soccer team Lane supports as president of the 83 United fan club, leads Sporting KC II 2-1 in a midweek game it will eventually win 4-3.
It feels good to love pro soccer again, and not just because of the scoreboard on this sweltering mid-June night.
“The soccer fever in the community is still there,” Lane says with a nod to the Roughnecks’ 30,000-fans heyday. “That’s what the Crafts and FC Tulsa’s new ownership is trying to tie into. And I think they are.”
Hours earlier, FC Tulsa announced it was rolling out its own beer in partnership with local Cabin Boys Brewery. It was a savvy marketing strike in a city with an insatiable appetite for both craft ale and sports.
Previous strikes since the 2019 purchase of Tulsa’s USL franchise, known then as Tulsa Roughnecks FC, from the Tulsa Drillers by Tulsa brothers J.W., Kyle and Ryan Craft have hit harder. FC Tulsa’s outreach efforts extend from Greenwood Avenue to Philbrook Museum of Art, from the Tulsa Tough to the Tulsa Dream Center.
FC Tulsa works to bond with our city’s youth soccer movement, now 45 years strong, as hard as the Skelly-era Roughnecks did. Lane and 83 United “capo” Ricky Myers point out the team from Bartlesville nearby in the north stands. Tulsa and Bristow youth teams are out as well.
All of this is critical if the Crafts are to seize on their city’s soccer fever and make their city’s professional soccer franchise thrive again.
So how is the view from above?
“We see things going up,” J.W. Craft says. “Whether it’s ticket sales, fan engagement, social media following, website visits... Around town whether out at the Senior PGA or Tulsa Tough, just the number of people coming up and saying, ‘Oh man, I can’t wait to come out.’
“Each day there is generally a win somewhere that gives us the comfort that this thing is trending in the right direction.”
The soccer is good. FC Tulsa is 4-3, third out of eight USL Central Division teams, heading into its Saturday night match against Louisville City FC.
Joaquin Rivas rejoined the squad from the El Salvador national team against SKC II and scored a gorgeous goal off a one-touch combination with Brazilian Rodrigo da Costa. Never mind the minor league affiliation, FC Tulsa plays faster, cleaner soccer than the NASL Roughnecks ever did, a testament to the sport’s technical leaps and bounds over 40 years.
The rebranding, undertaken after the Crafts’ purchase, is very good. The name, logo and even jersey-front corporate sponsor (Williams) are instantly recognizable.
Attendance, according to FC Tulsa figures, is up following a steady decline from 2015-19. There were 3,690 fans at Wednesday night’s victory over SKC II. Not bad, but so much room for growth. And therein lies the key.
For all of the Crafts’ outreach and investment, the organization’s branding and marketing efforts, and the skill of the players, FC Tulsa’s future is ultimately tied to the butts in the seats at ONEOK.
“The crowds for the Tulsa Tough? We want to do that 17 times a year,” says James Cannon, FC Tulsa president since the Crafts purchased the franchise. “Let’s give visiting teams a piece of what we see on Cry Baby Hill. I think it’s very feasible. My hope still for 2022 is we’ll be in a position of capacity crowds.”
Front office optimism for 2021 crowds abounds, but the team has hosted just two regular-season matches. Let’s see how many come out Saturday night for Louisville. Let’s see how many keep coming out.
One of the guide posts here is a new home park. ONEOK is a jewel built for baseball. Fans enjoy downtown as it stands, but suffer when it comes to field perspective.
A new stadium would help with scheduling as well, while swelling organizational pride in a bigger picture.
“I told the fans a year ago when we announced the brand that our goal was to have a stadium plan within five years of operation,” Cannon says. “Now, we hadn’t planned for a pandemic. But I still think we will merit that consideration in the next five years. At the rate we see this thing growing and the rate this thing is catching on...”
It’s got to stick, though. That might prove difficult.
“Tulsa fans love winners. They typically only support teams that are doing well,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “There are so many other opportunities in Tulsa to spend your hard-earned money. It’s important to reward the fans with results and make it as entertaining as possible.”
Nsien needs to win consistently, then, and win big at least occasionally. He welcomes that challenge — “A hundred percent,” he says — as a native Tulsan who grew up blocks from ONEOK, and as a coach for an organization that fancies itself on the cusp of something special.
The club must keep pushing for winning results and pleasing soccer and ongoing outreach and on and on and on. The old Roughnecks, even, ran aground after their brief golden age.
We’ll see where FC Tulsa winds up.
“The biggest challenge is patience,” Craft says. “I just want it tomorrow.”
Today, at least, looks encouraging for professional soccer in Tulsa.
“We have a sense of pride playing for this crest. I think that grows within the organization,” says Bradley Bourgeois, the FC Tulsa captain who played collegiately for TU and for Roughnecks FC in 2017. “Look at our marketing department. Look at the fan engagement. It’s really nice to see. It’s a huge change.
“I’m enjoying playing ‘footy’ as much as I have in a long, long time here.”