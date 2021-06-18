Guerin Emig: Hopes for, dreams of a professional soccer renaissance in our city lie with FC Tulsa

A new stadium would help with scheduling as well, while swelling organizational pride in a bigger picture.

“I told the fans a year ago when we announced the brand that our goal was to have a stadium plan within five years of operation,” Cannon says. “Now, we hadn’t planned for a pandemic. But I still think we will merit that consideration in the next five years. At the rate we see this thing growing and the rate this thing is catching on...”

It’s got to stick, though. That might prove difficult.

“Tulsa fans love winners. They typically only support teams that are doing well,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “There are so many other opportunities in Tulsa to spend your hard-earned money. It’s important to reward the fans with results and make it as entertaining as possible.”

Nsien needs to win consistently, then, and win big at least occasionally. He welcomes that challenge — “A hundred percent,” he says — as a native Tulsan who grew up blocks from ONEOK, and as a coach for an organization that fancies itself on the cusp of something special.

The club must keep pushing for winning results and pleasing soccer and ongoing outreach and on and on and on. The old Roughnecks, even, ran aground after their brief golden age.