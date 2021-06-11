Guerin Emig: Cycling champion Justin Williams rides Saint Francis Tulsa Tough with Greenwood on his sleeve, mind

We’ll want to watch Justin Williams race in the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough this weekend. He won here two years ago. He is a U.S. cycling champion. He shares an intense rivalry with another U.S. champion in Travis McCabe, and McCabe will race here as well.
Williams has a unique story, having grown up the African-American son of two Belizean parents riding a bike through South Central Los Angeles. Cycling is big in Belize. So, too, would it be for Williams in South Central.
“I was maybe 10 when my dad picked me up from school one day with a bicycle on the back of his car,” he says. “It was my size. A mountain bike. A Pacific. I still remember it. It was dark blue and black. It was beautiful. I think I rode that thing until the wheels fell off.”
It was liberating. It changed the course of his life.
And yet the 32-year-old Williams hasn’t forgotten the roots of his story. His ethnicity and his professional career are intertwined points of extreme pride.
It is a connection strengthened by L39ION, the Los Angeles-based cycling team Williams and his brother, Cory, launched two years ago. The team’s strength is in the diversity of its members, a phenomenon in a sport dominated by white competitors.
“We’ve been trying to bring some culture to the sport and create a space where people feel welcome,” Williams says. “We still have a lot of work to do. The culture of cycling and a lot of people that have influence in the sport feel like there isn’t problem. But I think it’s very clear that there is.
“We’ll get there. We’ll get there.”
Williams’ initiative takes on greater meaning this weekend in a city that just marked the centennial of the worst domestic racial terrorist act in U.S. history.
We’ll want to watch him in the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough because he and fellow L39ION members are wearing Greenwood patches on their jerseys, identical to the ones FC Tulsa players are wearing on the soccer field this year.
FC Tulsa is an SFTT partner, but before you go thinking this is some performative corporate gesture, you should remember Williams’ story and his cause. You should listen to him.
“My brother said he learned about Greenwood in school. I never did,” Williams says. “Which I’m super angry about because I think Black history is American history. There’s always this line that says, ‘Oh, well this is Black history and this is American history.’ They are one and the same. I’m very disappointed that I didn’t learn about (Greenwood) until I was 26 or 27.
“As a Black kid growing up in L.A., you never get taught about your heroes unless they are so undeniable they can’t be hidden. I remember not learning about Jean-Michel Basquiat (the late multi-ethnic artist who gained famed in the 1980s depicting the Black experience in America). And I was an artist growing up. Nobody ever put that in front of me. Same thing with this situation (Greenwood)
“I’ve always thought, ‘There has to be one place in America where someone got it right.’”
Greenwood got it right over 100 years ago.
“Think about the inspiration that comes from knowing there was a place that existed where there were only Black owners and Black entrepreneurs,” Williams says.
It can help inspire Black entrepreneurship like what has occurred with L39ION.
“Here we are starting a team in a sport where people told us we couldn’t do it, it’s not possible and all of these other negative notions,” Williams says. “I think (doubters) are questioning that now. It is hard, but it’s been done before. It’s the same thing we’re doing in cycling. Standing on top of a (medalist) podium is not easy, but it can be done.
“As we develop more inclusion in the sport and we continue to build something of value that we have ownership over, it’s a testament to people that have been there before.”
Williams says: “We’re just lucky to be in the right place at the right time.”
This weekend, that is in Tulsa, home to a signature cycling event, yes, but also to a monumental Black legacy from the plumes of a horrific race massacre.
Williams has both on his mind.