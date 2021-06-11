Guerin Emig: Cycling champion Justin Williams rides Saint Francis Tulsa Tough with Greenwood on his sleeve, mind

We’ll want to watch Justin Williams race in the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough this weekend. He won here two years ago. He is a U.S. cycling champion. He shares an intense rivalry with another U.S. champion in Travis McCabe, and McCabe will race here as well.

Williams has a unique story, having grown up the African-American son of two Belizean parents riding a bike through South Central Los Angeles. Cycling is big in Belize. So, too, would it be for Williams in South Central.

“I was maybe 10 when my dad picked me up from school one day with a bicycle on the back of his car,” he says. “It was my size. A mountain bike. A Pacific. I still remember it. It was dark blue and black. It was beautiful. I think I rode that thing until the wheels fell off.”

It was liberating. It changed the course of his life.

And yet the 32-year-old Williams hasn’t forgotten the roots of his story. His ethnicity and his professional career are intertwined points of extreme pride.

It is a connection strengthened by L39ION, the Los Angeles-based cycling team Williams and his brother, Cory, launched two years ago. The team’s strength is in the diversity of its members, a phenomenon in a sport dominated by white competitors.