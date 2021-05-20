Guerin Emig: A morning with triathletes in Tulsa for IRONMAN reveals an inspiring community

Tulsa is hosting the IRONMAN North American Championship Sunday, and yes we’re going to keep that word in all caps because these triathletes are swimming 2.4 miles of Keystone Lake, biking 112 miles through the Osage Hills and then running 26.2 miles from OSU-Tulsa downtown, along Route 66 and the River Parks Trails and back to Guthrie Green.
And because one of these triathletes is Roger McCurdy II and... well...
Listen to his answer to my question, Why on earth do you do this?
“I grew up watching Wide World of Sports. The triathlon was always something I was interested in. And personally, I went through a dark period. I’m a recovering alcoholic,” McCurdy, here from New Jersey, said after I met him in the IRONMAN Athletic Village at OSU-Tulsa Thursday morning. “This was my entry into doing something that kept me occupied other than all the time I spent drinking. It’s more than just something like, ‘Hey, that sounds like a great thing to try.’ I come to every one of these not even knowing if I can do it.
“My first was in 2017. I went back to school after I stopped drinking. Graduated from Villanova. My graduation present to myself was an IRONMAN. I go and I just take it one step at a time and see what I can do.”
There are more than 2,500 triathletes joining us this week. They have different stories and reasons why they are here.
I detect one commonality after visiting with some of the competitors — how lucky they feel to be here.
We should feel lucky they are here. We should appreciate their stories and reasons.
“Why do I do this? Because I can. I do it because nobody else can. The one-percent club,” Traci Schommer, here from Ohio, told me. “There’s only one percent of the entire population in the world that can complete a race like this.”
I shouldn’t even bring this up, but I’ve got to know since I can’t swim two laps at the Y and resist jogging around my block and one of the Osage Hills on my bike is grueling enough...
Does it... y’know... hurt?
“Yes,” Schommer said. “Not once, not twice but three times. You hit three walls. In the water you get to a place where you’re just done. On the bike you get to a place where you’re done. Running… Yeah.
“But the finish... We call it the ‘magic carpet.’ As soon as you hit that magic carpet, everything… All the pain, all the hurt, all the fatigue, all that hunger, it goes away. For the next 10 seconds. And then as soon as you get off the carpet it all comes back.”
We all seek self-satisfaction and well-being. We just go about them our own ways.
This is 2,500 competitors coming here from all over the world to go about them in wet suits, bike cleats and running gear.
“Two previous world champions are here,” Wild Bill Conner informed me. “Patrick Lange from Germany and Daniela Ryf from Switzerland.”
“They’ll finish the whole race in the amount of time it’ll take me just to do the bike,” Kathryn Varden said, joking.
You are joking, aren’t you?
“No I’m not kidding,” she said.
Varden and Conner once went to Bishop Kelley together, have since relocated to Arizona and California, but are back this weekend because they are both triathletes and wouldn’t dare miss something as big as an IRONMAN in their home city.
They love having world champs in their midst, but their focus is more personal.
“We just wanna finish,” said Conner, who wears a Semper Fi jacket and trained for the 2008 IRONMAN World Championship by biking and running around his Marine base while deployed in Iraq. “Get the medal.”
“Have you seen the medal?” Varden said. “There’s a Tulsa driller on it.”
Varden says Conner talked her into competing this week.
A few steps away in the Athletic Village, Danny Abbott tells me he’s here from Michigan with his buddy, Brett McDonald, because Brett talked him into it.
“We’ve done the individual legs before but this is our first IRONMAN,” McDonald said. “For me it’s the mental satisfaction. If I can do this, there’s not much else in life that I can’t accomplish.”
“I grew up an athlete and I competed in college in swimming,” Abbott said.
This can be a sort of natural athletic progression, then. Varden once ran for Bishop Kelley. Conner competing in rowing.
Others are later arrivals. Schommer said she started running after starting a family. That led to marathons, and eventually to triathlons.
Steve Huhn, a 64-year-old CPA from Tulsa, started running to sharpen physically and mentally. That led to 100-mile ultramarathons and now leads him to his first IRONMAN Sunday.
“I’m anxious,” he said, “and hopeful.”
The camaraderie should help him through.
“The last half of the race, unless you’re a pro you’re out there to finish and support each other,” said Renee Walker, a Tulsan whose first triathlon was 14 years ago. “I’ve done a lot of half-distance races. The full IRONMAN is a completely different beast. It’s just a long day. Unless you’re super fast you start in the dark and you finish in the dark.
“You appreciate the community. This is a great community.”
I got that sense Thursday morning.
I figured the Athletic Village might be a lobby in one of the OSU-Tulsa buildings. It was a tent city sprawling over multiple lots east of campus.
Competitors ducked out of the rain and into registration and merchandise areas. They made easy conversation about the race course, the weather, who else was here and even the tattoos affixed to so many of their calves.
I was surprised and moved by the grand scope and the cool vibe. I enjoyed meeting some of the competitors.
I’m glad I listened to their whats and whys.
“I plan to go out there, lift everybody’s spirits as much as I can,” McCurdy said, “take in the sights and hopefully see the finish line.”
Good luck to Roger and all of the IRONMAN triathletes. And thank you for being here.