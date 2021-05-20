Guerin Emig: A morning with triathletes in Tulsa for IRONMAN reveals an inspiring community

I detect one commonality after visiting with some of the competitors — how lucky they feel to be here.

We should feel lucky they are here. We should appreciate their stories and reasons.

“Why do I do this? Because I can. I do it because nobody else can. The one-percent club,” Traci Schommer, here from Ohio, told me. “There’s only one percent of the entire population in the world that can complete a race like this.”

I shouldn’t even bring this up, but I’ve got to know since I can’t swim two laps at the Y and resist jogging around my block and one of the Osage Hills on my bike is grueling enough...

Does it... y’know... hurt?

“Yes,” Schommer said. “Not once, not twice but three times. You hit three walls. In the water you get to a place where you’re just done. On the bike you get to a place where you’re done. Running… Yeah.

“But the finish... We call it the ‘magic carpet.’ As soon as you hit that magic carpet, everything… All the pain, all the hurt, all the fatigue, all that hunger, it goes away. For the next 10 seconds. And then as soon as you get off the carpet it all comes back.”