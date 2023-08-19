J.J. Williams had a happy homecoming in his return to ONEOK Field on Friday night for the first time since being traded by FC Tulsa last year.

Williams produced a goal and assist to lead the Tampa Bay Rowdies past FC Tulsa 2-1.

The loss extended FC Tulsa's winless streak to four games as its record dropped to 7-10-8 wih nine matches left. Both of Tampa Bay's goals came early in the second half after the game was scoreless at intermission.

“I want the emotion from the end of the game at the start of the game," FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said. "I think we have an incredible fight and desire that I’m very proud of in the guys, but from the first minute, it needs to be that fight and desire – putting the team on the back foot and attacking and pushing the envelope. It was a little too late. You give up two goals to a good team and you can try to get there in the end, and we almost did. We’ve got to bring the fight from the first minute.”

Tampa Bay (13-6-5) broke through in the 50th minute as Williams took a pass at midfield and fed ahead Cal Jennings, who broke in behind the defense and fired a 10-yard shot past goalkeeper Michael Nelson.

Nine minutes later, Tampa Bay's Jake LaCava blasted a shot that was saved by Nelson, but Williams stole the rebound and scored for a 2-0 lead.

Williams was denied another goal in the closing moments as Nelson came up with a save. Nelson also had a save only 17 seconds into the match when he denied Jennings, who took a pass from Williams.

Jennings and Williams also scored for Tampa Bay in a 3-0 win over Tulsa on July 29 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

In the 67th minute Friday, Williams received a yellow card as his knee struck Tulsa's Moses Dyer, who was unable to continue in the match.

In the 76th minute, Tulsa's Phillip Goodrum converted a penalty kick after being tripped up goalkeeper Connor Sparrow.

FC Tulsa nearly tied the game in the 82nd minute as Rashid Tetteh was ruled offside and the goal was disallowed. Almost immediately afterwards, Milo Yosef's cross connected with Siad Haji, but Sparrow came up with the save.

“We started off too slow, that’s the bottom line," Goodrum said. "I’m disappointed we couldn’t sneak away with a point here. We got one goal, and it got called back offsides, but that’s football. The crowd was into it. We were giving everything we had. We’ve just got to have a little more quality and a little more composure in those last few minutes in the final third. That’s soccer; we turn around and we go again on Wednesday.”

That's FC Tulsa returns to action at 7 p.m. when it hosts Birmingham Legion FC.

TAMPA BAY 2, FC TULSA 1

Tampa Bay;0;2;—;2

Tulsa;0;1;—;1

Goals: Tampa Bay, Jennings 9 (Williams) 50’, Williams 10 59'; Tulsa, Goodrum 8 (PK) 76’. Shots: Tampa Bay 17, Tulsa 9. Saves: Tampa Bay, Sparrow 2; Tulsa, Nelson 4. Fouls: Tampa Bay 15, Tulsa 12. Yellow cards: Tampa Bay (3), Areman, Dennis, Williams; Tulsa (1), Goodrum. A: 4,022.