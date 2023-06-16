Notable: The Oilers will try to snap an eight-game losing streak. Five of those losses have been by eight points or less, including the last four at home. … Sioux Falls won an earlier meeting, 52-35, on May 6. … The Oilers made several major roster moves Friday as they released starting running back Jo-El Shaw and kicker Jeremy Reynolds. They also placed wide receiver Devond Blair Jr. on Short Term Injured Reserve. Tulsa signed defensive lineman Jesse Chavis, running back Dalton James and kicker Victor Leventritt. Shaw was second on the Oilers with nine touchdowns. Reynolds, 12-of-32 on field goals, has struggled recently after a strong start this season and missed late field goals in two of the games during the losing streak. Chavis, who played at Texas-El Paso, has been in the Indoor Football League previously with the Nebraska and Bismarck. James, who played at Missouri Southern State, had 13 rushes for 52 yards and a TD in two games with Duke City. Leventritt was 29-of-33 on extra points this season with Tucson. Tulsa was 0-for-3 on extra-point kicks in last Saturday's 48-40 loss against Iowa. He also has previous IFL stints with Duke City and San Diego.