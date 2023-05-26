Promotions: Military Night - The first 1,000 fans will receive a U.S. flag-themed pair of sunglasses along with a mini-U.S. flag. Veterans and active military with proof of military ID can purchase $5 tickets at the BOK Center box office. The Oilers will wear military-themed specialty jerseys and host the first jersey auction in franchise history, which will begin after the game in the River Spirit Lounge. The grand lobby will display booths, represented by entities such as the U.S. Army, U. S. Marines, Civil Air Patrol, and Soldier's Wish.

Notable: The Oilers will try to snap a four-game losing streak. ... On Friday, the Oilers signed former University of Tulsa guard Dante Bivens, receiver/quarterback Devond Blair Jr., and defensive lineman Trevonte Carter. Bivens started all of Colorado State's 12 games last season after playing in 34 games with 16 starts for TU in his career from 2017-21. He was an honorable mention All-AAC pick in 2020. Blair played for the CIF's Topeka Tropics in 2022 and attended Northwestern (Oklahoma) State. Carter played this year in the CIF with the Salina Liberty and attended West Alabama. To make room for the three additions, the Oilers placed running back Joshua Robinson on the Refuse to Report list, released defensive back Tre’Sean Artis, and placed lineman Adrien Hernandez on Short-Term Injury Reserve. ... Massachusetts quarterback Anthony Russo is the current IFL's Offensive Player of the Week after completing 17-of-22 passes for 228 yards and seven touchdowns in a 63-49 win over Quad City last Saturday. He also had a rushing TD. ... Tulsa is coming off a 46-32 loss at Vegas.