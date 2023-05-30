Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Oklahoma first lady Sarah Stitt doesn't normally wear a whistle and carry a clipboard, but she is moving her hope-based message into the coaching field.

Stitt's Hope Rising Oklahoma Foundation is rolling out its Hope-Centered Coaching initiative this summer, with a free one-day seminar on July 18 at the University of Tulsa's Great Hall.

"Coaches have such an impact on young people, from age 4 up through college," Stitt said. "As we went across the state having our hope summits, coaches would come up to us, and as we began to look at sector-specific training, we thought coaching would be a good one to start with."

To be clear, the kind of hope meant by Stitt and Joe Blankenship, a long-time high school coach who is the director of the Hope-Centered Coaching, is not crossing one's fingers that three-pointers start falling. It is a method of thinking that has been studied and developed by University of Oklahoma researcher Chan Hellman.

"People think we're talking about wishful thinking," said Stitt. "It's a strategy we can teach. And one or two impactful teachers in a child's life can break the cycle" of trauma and low expectations.

Blankenship said the trajectory of his family was changed when a coach took his father, one of four brothers being raised by a single mother who had fled an abusive spouse, under his wing.

"My life, my brothers' lives, were all changed because of that," said Blankenship.

As Stitt's comment suggests, the plan is to add hope-centered education, as well as hope-centered parenting, to the Hope Rising Foundation initiatives.

"If you look across the state, we absolutely need this," Stitt said. "We can't settle for a lackluster vision of the future."

Stitt and Hellman introduced hope-centered techniques to about half the state's 33 agencies, with plans to ultimately reach them all. The first agency to adopt the strategy, the Department of Human Services, reported a significant decline in employee turnover, Stitt said.

The July 18 seminar is open to the first 250 applicants at hoperisingoklahoma.org/. The program features Joe Blankenship; his brother, Owasso football coach Bill Blankenship; former Broken Arrow football Coach Rick Jones; and former University of Oklahoma women's basketball coach Sherri Coale.

Joe Blankenship said the program will focus on neuroscience, how the brain works, and how that knowledge can be used to improve resilience and performance of players and coaches.

"Good coaches are doing this," Blankenship said. "They know, for instance, that instead of telling football players, 'Don't fumble,' you tell them, 'Hold the ball high and tight.'"

