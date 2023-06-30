Felix Jones stood alongside Robert Meacham as the hot summer sun blazed down on them.

The duo conversed as the sounds of classic whistles mixed with clapping and instructional shouting compiled the ambiance of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club’s football field. Laughter would erupt from them in spurts as they recounted memories of their days as teammates at Booker T Washington in the early 2000s – Jones from 2001-04; Meacham from 1999-2002.

Fast forward, the two instructed campers at the 2023 Felix Jones and Friends Youth Football Camp, hoping to assist young athletes in similar situations they were once in.

Meacham signed with Tennessee out of high school while Jones went to Arkansas two years later. A full circle moment came in 2006 when Meacham’s No. 13-ranked Volunteers traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas to face Jones’ 11th-ranked Razorbacks.

Admittedly, euphoria flowed through Jones the moment game week commenced. He said Meacham was a figure he strived to emulate in high school, despite his own heavy body of work.

“Meach was someone I looked up to in high school,” Jones said. “I credit him for molding me into the athlete I am. Like I said, he made me great. He made us all great at (Booker T. Washington).”

The Razorbacks cruised to a 31-14 thrashing over Tennessee at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The moment the final whistle blew, the two found each other post-game in an encounter where Jones uttered words that still resonate with Meacham to this day.

“Just two boys from Tulsa.”

Meacham was a first-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2008, playing seven seasons in the NFL and one in the Arena Football League in 2015. Jones played six seasons in the NFL, five with the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, the two spend their days advocating for young athletes, holding camps to help pinpoint potential under-the-radar talent.

Jones began his camp 25 years ago, before agreeing to a partnership with the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in 2018. Instantly, the event garnered larger turnouts. As a result, more talented athletes have come through.

Former OU cornerback Tre Brown was a former attendee of the camp. Little did Jones know; he was in the presence of a future NFL cornerback.

A fruitful four seasons at Union High School earned him a scholarship offer from OU. After a productive tenure with the Sooners from 2017-20, he now serves as an active roster member on the Seattle Seahawks. It’s a story that makes Jones realize the merit in events such as the one he conducts annually.

“This is a very essential event, especially for those (kids) who may not necessarily have the financial backing,” Jones said. “Coaches come and scout these kids at this camp. When they do, they see the large amount of talent on display from our youth.”

Jeremiah Cunningham, a soon-to-be sophomore at Clarke Central High School in Athens, Georgia, heard about the camp from his father, whom he’s spending the summer with in Tulsa. Eager to learn about two men with NFL experience, Cunningham pranced on the opportunity to attend the camp when his father presented it.

“It’s a dream come true seeing guys like (Meacham) and (Jones) and learning from them,” Cunningham said. “A lot of other kids are out partying or doing drugs or something. But you’ve got to have the mentality and maturity to be able to set those other things aside.

“Not many people make it (to the NFL). So, spending a day out here in front of these (former NFL) players is so much more productive.”

Could Cunningham be the next great athlete to come out of the Felix Jones Friends and Youth Football Camp? Neither Meacham nor Jones knows what the future holds for their young campers. What they do know is the happiness and joy instilled in their minds as a result of their sheer presence.

That’s what keeps such an event going.

“Anytime you can come back and give back to the youth, it’s special,” Meacham said. “The next Tre Brown could be out here somewhere, we just don’t know it. That’s the value in holding (this camp). Then seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces, it’s special.”

