Promotions: Greenwood Night — At halftime, all fans in attendance will set a record for the most people reciting an excerpt from Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream Speech” on its 60th anniversary this month, and the first 3,500 fans will receive an “I Am a Dreamer” T-shirt. Charlie Redd will play a free concert outside the Greenwood Gate from 6-7 p.m.

Notable: FC Tulsa enters the match on a four-game winless streak (0-3-1) and in a virtual tie with Miami FC for the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot, but only four points behind seventh-place Birmingham, which is coming off a 2-0 win over Louisville City, ending an 0-3-1 stretch. Enzo Martinez is Birmingham’s leading scorer with nine goals while Phillip Goodrum paces Tulsa with eight goals. Tulsa’s Michael Nelson is second in the league with 75 saves. ... Birmingham’s 40 goals allowed are the fourth-highest in the league. ... FC Tulsa is 5-5-3 at home and Birmingham is 4-7-2 on the road. ... After Wednesday, FC Tulsa’s next four matches will be against Western Conference teams. ... FC Tulsa has a 4-2-1 record all-time against Birmingham, including 2-0 last year. ... FC Tulsa has only led at halftime in six of its 25 matches — and is 5-0-1 when ahead going into the second half. ... Former FC Tulsa standout Joaquin Rivas, now with Miami, was announced Tuesday as the USL Championship Player of the Week after his first career hat trick.