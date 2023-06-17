A recording of Kool and the Gang singing, "I know that it's gonna be all right tonight," was played on ONEOK Field's PA system as FC Tulsa players headed to their locker room following Saturday night's 3-0 loss to Orange County SC.

However, what FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin had seen over the previous two hours wasn't all right with him. FC Tulsa (2-6-7) is 0-3-3 since its last home win March 25.

"Once again we left our fans disappointed, and that’s not acceptable," Gavin said. "I’m sorry to all the fans who came out here, and it’s not good enough. I’m very, very sorry for everyone. We’ll do everything we can to turn around and earn the respect back that these fans deserve."

FC Tulsa has lost its last two matches against struggling teams by a combined score of 6-1. Orange County had been 0-4-2 on the road this season.

Orange County (4-8-4) led 1-0 for most of the game after Milan Iloski's goal i the 26th minute. Iloski, the USL Championship goals leader in 2022, fired a 15-yard shot into the bottom right corner of the net past keeper Michael Nelson.

Nelson, however. gave Tulsa a chance to win until the final moments. He came up with a kick-save to rob Mark McNulty in the 36th minute and moments later made a dazzling save on Iloski's penalty kick.

In the 67th minute, Iloski's 25-yard shot clanked off the right post and then Nelson robbed Thomas Amang from close range.

Orange County finally picked up its insurance goal when Markus Nakkim scored on a 25-yard free kick in the 90th minute.

Amang ended the game when he converted a penalty kick after being fouled by Ruxi.

Four FC Tulsa players made their home debuts before 4,333 fans who attended the match that was moved up an hour due to the weather forecast. Former University of Tulsa midfielder Chase Bromfeldt played the first 64 minutes.

"I thought Chase had some good moments," Gavin said. "I thought he did well for himself."

Others in their home debuts were Phillip Goodrum, Tommy McCabe and Patrick Weah. McCabe nearly scored on a 40-yard shot that was fired just over crossbar in the 74th minute.

Tulsa's next game is Wednesday at Memphis.

"We’re going to go into Memphis and we're going to go out swinging, punching, and we’re going to fight for our lives," Gavin said. "That’s what (the fans) deserve. That’s the only thing we can do now, is eat this moment and get them turned around and earn the respect back every single day that we go into the facility and wear this crest. That is our sole purpose and sole focus, and I am sorry to the fans for this evening.”

ORANGE COUNTY SC 3, FC TULSA 0

Orange County;1;2;—;3

Tulsa;0;0;—;0

Goals: OC, Iloski 6 (Partida) 26’, Nakkim 1 (FK) 90', Amang 1 (FK) 90+6'. Shots: OC 13, Tulsa 14. Saves: OC, Shutler 3; Tulsa, Nelson 3. Fouls: OC 15, Tulsa 13. Yellow cards: OC (2), Osundina, Shutler; Tulsa (5), Yosef, Ruxi, McCabe Malou, Fernandez. A: 4,333.

