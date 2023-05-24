Phillip Goodrum's FC Tulsa debut had a storybook ending Wednesday night.

Goodrum's goal in the 89th minute gave FC Tulsa a 2-1 victory over Louisville City FC before a stunned crowd of 11,434 at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Two days earlier, Goodrum was acquired from Memphis 901 FC for FC Tulsa's all-time scoring leader Rodrigo da Costa. The winner was Goodrum's first goal of the season in nine matches after he set a Memphis record with 22 last season when he was USL Championship's scoring runner-up.

"It felt amazing to get that first goal under my belt, but it felt even better to get three points with the team," Goodrum said. "We worked our tails off tonight and that was a huge win for us.

“Louisville is always one of the top teams in the league, and an electric atmosphere to play in. I love that type of environment and pressure.”

FC Tulsa (2-4-6, 12 points) ended an eight-game winless streak.

LouCity (5-3-2, 17 points) led 1-0 before Eric Bird scored on a one-timer from 10 yards out in the 77th minute, assisted by Moses Dyer. It was Bird's second goal in three matches.

Bird nearly scored in the 89th minute, but his header off Milo Yosef's corner kick was blocked by Oscar Jimenez. However, the clearing attempt went right to Goodrum, whose header floated into the right corner of the net.

“That goal will obviously be what people will talk about, but (it's) what he does throughout a game and how he closes defenders, how he wins fouls, how he holds the play, how he continues to fight and push," FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said. "This guy has had a whirlwind of a last two or three days, and to come out on the road and put in a performance like that speaks volumes for not only his quality but the strength in his character."

LouCity dominated the first half and took a 1-0 lead on Jorge Gonzalez's goal in the 29th minute, set up by Manny Perez. The lead going into halftime could easily have been larger, but goalkeeper Michael Nelson kept FC Tulsa close with two spectacular saves.

Goodrum nearly scored in the second half's opening moments as he fired a shot off the crossbar, but he would not be denied late in the match as FC Tulsa came away with its first road win of 2023.

“There were some difficult moments, Louisville is a very impressive team, how they play the game, their fans, and their community, how they push them on," Gavin said. "These moments are very sweet and precious in the sense of, this is what it’s about. It’s about building a team that (is) resilient and through any adversity they stick together, and the smiles tell it all after the game. And that was the best part.”

FC TULSA 2, LOUISVILLE CITY FC 1

Tulsa 0 2 — 2

Louisville 0 1 — 1

Goals: Tulsa, Bird 2 (Dyer) 77’, Goodrum 1 89'; LC, Gonzalez 1 (Perez) 29’. Shots: Tulsa 9, Louisville 19. Saves: Tulsa, Nelson 6; LC, Semmie 2. Fouls: Tulsa 13, Louisville 21. Yellow cards: Tulsa, Fernandez, Duer, Suarez; LC, Dia, Charpie, DelPiccolo. A: 11,434.

