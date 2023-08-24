FC Tulsa's playoff hopes are in peril after a five-game winless streak.

On Wednesday night, USL Championship great Neco Brett registered his second career hat trick in the first 33 minutes and that was enough for Birmingham Legion FC to to deal FC Tulsa its third consecutive home loss, 3-1, at ONEOK Field.

FC Tulsa (7-11-8, 29 points), which led a 1-0 lead slip away, entered the night in a virtual tie with Miami FC for the Eastern Conference's eighth and final plalyoff spot, but Miami now has a game in hand as Tulsa only has eight remaining. A victory could also have pulled Tulsa within a point of Birmingham (11-11-3, 36 points), which instead moved up past Indy Eleven and into sixth place.

“Very disappointing result," FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said. "I thought the way we started the game was great – we saw a lot of the actions that we have discussed in training. I really enjoyed that first goal we had, and I thought we were going to run away with it, based on the quality that we were showing. Then, there were moments where we fell asleep, and the game turned.”

Brett, the USL's fourth all-time leading goal scorer with 78, added to his history of clutch efforts againat Tulsa. On March 18, Brett's goal in stoppage time gave Birmingham a 3-2 win over Tulsa.

In the rematch, Brett struck much more quickly as he scored thrice in a 14-minute span.

The night began promisingly for FC Tulsa as Phillip Goodrum scored in the 14th minute, set up by Milo Yosef.

Brett, however, tied the match at 1 as he converted a penalty kick after breaking in on goalkeeper Michael Nelson, who tripped him up.

Two minutes later, Brett scored off a cross from Enzo Martinez for a 2-1 lead.

In the 33rd minute, Diba Nwegbo's long run down the left sideline paid off as he found Brett, who cashed in from in front of the goal and it was 3-1.

Birmingham has allowed the fourth-most goals in the league, but Tulsa produced only a few decent scoring chances during the rest of the night.

Brett left in the 81st minute, a few moments after narrowly missing om a 25-yard blast that zipped just over the crossbar.

Siad Haji and 16-year-old midfielder Nate Worth each received their first FC Tulsa starts of the season.

“It is a great feeling," Worth said. "It is something you work for in training all week, every week – to get these opportunities. It’s really just about taking it and seeing how well you can do. Obviously, we didn’t quite get the result, but we need to be proud of the effort that we put in. I’m excited to get my first start, and hopefully it’s the first of many.”

Gavin said, "With Nate, I was very happy with how he played the game. He is someone who is courageous, brave, and wants to get on the ball. He has a good feel for what needs to happen, and switching the point of attack. He was a bright spot for me in how he played the game."

FC Tulsa doesn't have much time to prepare for its next match at 8 p.m. Saturday at New Mexico United of the Western Conference. New Mexico is 8-12-5 and also lost at home Wednesday -- 2-1 against Oakland.

"We have a lot of things that we need to assess," Gavin said. "We have a lot that we need to do, and very quickly."

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC 3, FC TULSA 1

Birmingham;3;0;—;3

Tulsa;1;0;—;1

Goals: Birmingham, Brett 7 (PK) 19’, Brett 8 (Martinez) 21', Brett 9 (Nwegbo) 31; Tulsa, Goodrum 9 (Yosef) 14’. Shots: Birmingham 10, Tulsa 12. Saves: Birmingham, Van Oekel 4; Tulsa, Nelson 1. Fouls: Birmingham 10, Tulsa 12. Yellow cards: Birmingham (1), Agudelo; Tulsa (2), Nelson, Goodrum. A: 3,927.