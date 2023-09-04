For the first time since 2020, FC Tulsa defeated defending USL champion San Antonio FC on Sunday night.

And just as was the case three years ago, Eric Bird played a big part in the victory.

Bird, the only player in FC Tulsa's lineup from that 2020 game, had a goal and assist in a 2-1 victory at Hurricane Stadium. Marcus Epps also produced a goal and assist against his former team in FC Tulsa's first regular-season game at the University of Tulsa.

"Bird was exceptional, his ability to cover ground both offensively and defensively and get into dangerous spots was very impressive tonight," FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said. "And Marcus has shown his qualities these last two games and he has really lifted us and given us that threat in transition. He was giving them problems all the time, backing their team out, and giving us a lot of opportunities in the midfield."

In 2020, Bird had the only goal, during stoppage time, in a 1-0 win over San Antonio.

Sunday's win was desperatrely needed by FC Tulsa (8-12-8, 32 points), which snapped a six-match winless streak and moved into the Eastern Conference's eighth and final playoff position with six matches remaining. FC Tulsa is one point ahead of Detroit City FC and three ahead of Miami FC, but the two pursuers each have a game in hand. FC Tulsa's last previous victory was on July 21. San Antonio had its seven-match undefeated streak ended.

Bird opened the scoring in the 14th minute when he fired a shot that was too hot to handle for goalkeeper Jordan Farr. Epps picked up his fourth assist of the season, matching Moses Dyer for the club lead. Bird's three goals this season match his most in a season since he was with Rio Grande Valley FC Toros in 2017.

As a result, for a rare time this season, Tulsa took a lead into intermission, 1-0. Tulsa is 6-0-1 when leading at halftime.

In the 68th minute, Epps scored in his second consecutive match as he converted Bird's cross for a 2-0 lead.

“It was just a good team effort all around," Bird said. "We knew that these guys are super intense, and they want to press us high up the field. We knew we had a little bit of quality, if we broke their first line of pressure, that we could find spaces. Marcus found a couple good spaces."

In the 80th minute, San Antonio (13-5-10, 49 points) ended goalkeeper Michael Nelson's shutout as Rida Zouhir scored off a give-and-go with Jorge Hernandez.

San Antonio, however, couldn't score the equalizer despite spending most of the rest of the match on Tulsa's end of the field.

FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field for its next match against Phoenix Rising FC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I think it should give us confidence that whoever we play, we can give them a challenge for a result," Gavin sais. "That’s something I’m hoping the guys take away, that when we play a team like the defending champions, we keep them busy and we can take them to the end of the game.

"When we execute, we can beat them. I hope that we carry that momentum into the next games – it won’t be easy, we’re playing a lot of really good teams, but I hope the guys know that we’re a really good team. When we put it all together it’s nice to see.”

FC TULSA 2, SAN ANTONIO FC 1

San Antonio 0 1 — 1

Tulsa 1 1 — 2

Goals: SA, Zouhir 8 (Hernandez) 80’, Tulsa, Bird 3 (Epps) 14’, Epps 8 (Bird). Shots: SA 17, Tulsa 9. Saves: SA, Farr 1; Tulsa, Nelson 5. Fouls: SA 18, Tulsa 19. Yellow cards: SA (2), Jome, Taintor; Tulsa (5), Seagrist, Goodrum, Hughes, Worth, Fernandez.