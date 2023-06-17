Notable: Saturday night's weather forecast prompted FC Tulsa to move the starting time up an hour to 7 p.m. ... FC Tulsa is looking for its first home win since March 25. Orange County is 0-4-2 on the road this season. OC won the 2021 USL Championship title. This will be FC Tulsa's first home game in four weeks. Three players are available to make their FC Tulsa home debuts — Phillip Goodrum, Patrick Weah and Tommy McCabe. Goodrum played in Tulsa's most recent home game as a member of Memphis 901 FC. … OC's Milan Iloski and Goodrum were the league's top two scorers last year with 22 and 21, respectively. This season, Iloski has five goals and three assists while Goodrum has two goals in three games since being acquired by FC Tulsa. … Both teams are coming off rough outings as OC lost 4-0 at Colorado Springs and FC Tulsa lost 3-1 at Loudoun United FC. … OC has only 12 goals in 15 matches. … OC defeated Tulsa 5-1 last year. They split their only other two meetings in 2019. … FC Tulsa goalkeeper Michael Nelson is second in the league with 42 saves and ranks in the top 10 with a 71.4 saves percentage.