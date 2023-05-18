Up next: 8 p.m. Friday vs. Memphis 901 FC, ONEOK Field Records: Memphis 901 FC 3-2-3, 12 points (6th place, USL Eastern Conference); FC Tulsa 1-3-6, 9 points (10th place, USL Eastern Conference) Promotions: $1 Beer Night — Fans can purchase a Midfield Terrace ticket for $12 which includes a wristband to grant fans access to $1 beers at the Midfield Terrace bar, starting when gates open. On the Green Live — On the Guthrie Green, King Cabbage Brass Band will perform. Admission is free for the event that starts at 5 p.m. There will be a diverse group of food trucks.
Notable: FC Tulsa enters the match with three consecutive draws. Memphis has a six-game USL unbeaten streak, the longest in club history, and hasn’t lost since March 18. This is Tulsa’s only home game in a six-week stretch. .. Memphis outscored Tulsa 5-0 in two meetings last season. ... Veteran Tulsa midfielder Eric Bird was named to the USL Championship team of the week for Week 10. Bird scored his first goal since last September in a 1-1 draw Saturday at Las Vegas. He also won 3-of-3 tackles, 3-of-4 duels and 5-of-5 aerial duels. ... Friday will be the Tulsa home debut for defender Adam Armour, who scored the first goal in Charlotte FC’s MLS history last year. Armour, 20, made six appearances for Charlotte FC before undergoing ACL reconstruction surgery that ended his ‘22 season. Armour said after his debut last Saturday: “It felt good – the biggest thing for myself, personally, is to get consistent minutes. Any minutes I can get on the field feels good. I’m getting used to playing with these guys, (I’m) still figuring out what works and what doesn’t, so it feels good to take another step in the right direction with these guys.” ... Luiz Fernando leads Memphis with four goals and two assists. He has a streak of five games with at least one point and was the league’s Week 10 player of the week with two goals. ... It could be a busy night for Tulsa goalkeeper Michael Nelson as Memphis leads the league with 15.37 shots per game. ... Last week, FC Tulsa loaned two players from its roster with the right to recall — 18-year-old midfielder Luca Sowinksi to USL League One’s Charlotte Independence and 19-year-old forward Watz Leazard to UPSL club Total 90 Futbol Academy.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
